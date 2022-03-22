What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they wont!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are no longer required inside the Library, but as we gradually ease out of COVID restrictions, we welcome you to wear a mask in the library during this time. If you’d like a mask during your visit, please ask staff.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Drop Acid – David Perlmutter (616.39)

The Abolitionist’s Handbook – Patrisse Cullors (364.6)

Losing Our Minds – Lucy Foulkes (616.8900)

How to Raise an Intuitive Eater – Sumner Brooks (613.2)

The Joy of Modern Calligraphy – Joyce Lee (745.61)

The Nineties – Chuck Klosterman (306.0973)

Wilderness: Axe Skill and Campcraft – Paul Kirtley (621.93)

The Next Age of Uncertainty – Stephen Poloz (338.542)

Soberful – Veronica Valli (616.86106)

The Naked Don’t Fear the Water – Mathieu Aikins (325.210958)

Bead by Bead – Yvonne Boyer (342.710872)

True Story – Danielle J. Lindemann (791.456)

Walking the Bowl – Chris Lockhart (364.1523)

The Cat Who Saved Books – Sosuke Natsukawa (fic)

Sierra Six – Mark Greaney (fic)

Our American Friend – Anna Pitoniak (fic)

Calder Grit – Janet Dailey (fic)

The Berlin Exchange – Joseph Kanon (fic)

The Last Dance of the Debutante – Julia Kelly (fic)

Cleopatra and Frankenstein – Coco Mellors (fic)

The Last Chance Library – Freya Sampson (fic)

The School of Mirrors – Eva Stachniak (fic)

Devil House – John Darnielle (fic)

The Fields – Erin Young (fic)

All Her Little Secrets – Wanda M. Morris (mys)

The Wrong Woman – Leanne Kale Sparks (mys)

The Deepest of Secrets – Kelley Armstrong (mys)

Desolation Canyon – P.J. Tracy (mys)

A Thousand Steps – T. Jefferson Parker (mys)

Far from the Light of Heaven – Tade Thompson (sci fic)

The Great Witch of Brittany – Louisa Morgan (sci fic)

No Man of God (DVD)

Maria Chapdelaine (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Finding Refuge: Real-Life Immigration Stories from Young People (ya 302.235)

Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts – Bonnie Szumski (ya 362.28)

Victories Greater Than Death – Charlie Jane Anders (ya fic)

Return from Extinction – Linda L. Richards (j 599.794)

Facing Divorce – Stephanie Finne (j 306.89)

Facing Serious Illness – Stephanie Finne (j 616.044)

Resolving Conflict – Abby Colich (153.43)

Superbugs – Emily Schlesinger (j 616.9041)

Esports – M.G. Higgins (j 794.81)

Climate Change and Extreme Storms – Mary Dykstra (j 551.55)

The Ghoul of Windydown Vale – Jake Burt (j fic)

Bubble Guppies: The New Guppy (j DVD)

Cocoland (j DVD)

Ron’s Gone Wrong (j DVD)