What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they wont!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

From Strength to Strength – Arthur C. Brooks (155.67)

Think Like A Vegan – Emilia A. Leese (179.3)

Red-Handed – Peter Schweizer (305.520973)

Stolen Focus – Johann Hari (153.733)

The Power of Regret – Daniel H. Pink (152.4)

When A Killer Calls – John Douglas (364.15232)

Modern Mending – Erin Lewis-Fitzgerald (646.6)

The Essential Guide to Hiking with Dogs – Jen Sotolongo (796.51)

The Man Who Mistook His Job for His Life – Naomi Shragai (650.1)

Valkyrie: The Women of the Viking World — Jóhanna Katrín Friðriksdóttir (948.022)

The York Factory Express – Nancy Marguerite Anderson (971.201)

It’s Fine, It’s Fine, It’s Fine (It’s Not Fine) – Taz Alam (821.92)

Silenced No More – Sarah Ransome (bio)

The Liz Taylor Ring – Brenda Janowitz (fic)

Reminders of Him – Coleen Hoover (fic)

Her Hidden Genius – Marie Benedict (fic)

Abandon in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

Mermaid Confidential – Tim Dorsey (mys)

Notes on an Execution – Danya Kukafka (mys)

Silent Parade – Keigo Higashino (mys)

City of the Dead – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

Death of a Green-Eyed Monster – M.C. Beaton (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Allies: Real Talk About Showing Up, Screwing Up, and Trying Again (ya 305)

American Betiya – Anuradha D. Rajurkar (ya fic)

Your Body System Series – Rebecca Pettiford (j 612.1)

A Look at Continents Series – Veronica B. Wilkins (j 994)

Bermuda Triangle – Ken Karst (j 001.94)

Loch Ness Monster – Ken Karst (j 001.944)

Notable Native People – Adrienne Keene (970.099)

Killers of the Flower Moon Young Readers Edition – David Grann (j 976.60049)

Building a Digital Footprint – Adrienne Matteson (302.23)

Doodling 101 – Mo Willems (j 743)

How to Make a Book (About My Dog) – Chris Barton (j 808.02)

The Best Worst Summer – Elizabeth Eulberg (j fic)

Iggy is Better Than Ever – Annie Barrows (j fic)