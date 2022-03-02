What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they wont!

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Cobalt – Charlie Angus (338.209713)

Complete Guide to Winter Camping – Kevin Callan (796.54)

Drawing is for Everyone – Kateri Ewing (741.2)

Keeping a Nature Journal – Clare Walker Leslie (508)

A Human History of Emotion – Richard Firth-Godbehere (152.409)

Life As We Made It – Beth Shapiro (660.609)

Outlandish: Walking Europe’s Unlikely Landscapes (914.04)

The Urge: Our History of Addiction – Carl Erik Fisher (616.8584)

How to Talk to a Science Denier – Lee McIntyre (306.45)

Becoming Vancouver – Daniel Francis (971.133)

On Animals – Susan Orlean (591.5)

The Library: A Fragile History – Andrew Pettegree (027.009)

Miss Me With That – Rachel Lindsay (bio)

Below the Edge of Darkness – Edith Widder (bio)

When We Lost Our Heads – Heather O’Neill (fic)

Violeta – Isabel Allende (fic)

Black Cake – Charmaine Wilkerson (fic)

The Christie Affair – Nina de Gramont (fic)

Bewilderment – Richard Powers (fic)

How High We Go in the Dark – Sequoia Nagamatsu (fic)

The Magnolia Palace – Fiona Davis (mys)

One Step Too Far – Lisa Gardner (mys)

Deep House – Thomas King (mys)

The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections – Eva Jurczyk (mys)

The Game of Fear – Charles Todd (mys)

The Starless Crown – James Rollins (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

F In Exams: The Very Best Totally Wrong Test Answers – Richard Benson (ya 371.26)

House of Hollow – Krystal Sutherland (ya fic)

Under, Over, By the Clover: What Is a Preposition – Brian P. Cleary (j 428.2)

To Root, To Toot, To Parachute: What Is a Verb – Brian P. Cleary (j 428.2)

Stop and Go, Yes and No: What Is an Antonym – Brian P. Cleary (j 428.2)

Pitch and Throw, Grasp and Know: What Is a Synonym – Brian P. Cleary (j 428.2)

Okapis – Joyce Markovics (j 599.638)

Fosas – Joyce Markovics (j 599.742)

Kakapos – Joyce Markovics (j 598.71)