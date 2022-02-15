What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they wont!

The Library’s regular hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Shadow Magic – Sophie Collins (791.53)

The Handbook for a Happy Cat – Liesbeth Puts (636.8083)

Knit Like a Latvian – Ieva Ozolina (746.432)

Beautiful Botanical Embroidery – Alice Makabe (746.44)

The Adult Side of Dyslexia – Kelli Sandman-Hurley (616.8553)

The Vegan Athlete’s Cookbook – Anita Bean (613.2024796)

Lost in the Valley of Death – Harley Rustad (915.49604)

Emotional: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking – Leonard Mlodinow (152.4)

Tractor Wars – Neil Dahlstrom (338.7629)

Making Numbers Count – Chip Heath (001.4226)

Rocky Mountain Animal Tracks – Ian Sheldon (591.479)

How Iceland Changed the World – Egill Bjarnason (949.12)

Red Lip Theology – Candice Marie Benbow (277.3082089)

The Next Civil War – Stephen Marche (303.4973)

End of Days – Brad Taylor (fic)

Lightning in a Mirror – Jayne Ann Krentz (fic)

The Horsewoman – James Patterson (fic)

The Ex-Husband – Karen Hamilton (fic)

The Mirror Man – Lars Kepler (mys)

Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby – Ace Atkins (mys)

Find Me – Alafair Burke (mys)

Something to Hide – Elizabeth George (mys)

The Family You Make – Jill Shalvis (mys)

Cruella (DVD)

The Drowning (DVD)

American Gods: Season Two (DVD)

The Bee Gees (DVD)

Death in Paradise: Season 10 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

You Can’t Say That: Writers for Young People Talk About Censorship (ya 363.1)

Juneteenth – Lisa A Crayton (394.263)

The Kid’s Book of the Elements – Theodore W. Gray (j 546)

Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life – Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan (j 567.9)

All in A Drop – Lori Alexander (j 579.092)

Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Big Shot – Jeff Kinney (j fic)

Nothing Ever Happens Here – Sara Hagger-Holt (j fic)

Iggy Is The Hero of Everything – Annie Barrows (j fic)

Scary Story for Young Foxes: The City – Christian McKay Heidicker (j fic)