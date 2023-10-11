What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Come to the Harvest Book Sale by the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library. The venue is the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, Oct. 13th from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends members only. Saturday, October 14th everyone is welcome from 10 am to 4 pm. Sunday, Oct. 15th is the Bag Sale which is open to everyone from noon to 2 pm. Fill your Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library book sale for $5 or purchase one at the door and fill it for $10. Only these bags can be used. Cash or cheque only.

We are accepting donations of books, games and puzzles at the Welcome Desk in the Library. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Adult Newly Acquired:

Bosh Meat – Henry Firth (641.5636)

Farmhouse Vegetables – Michael Smith (641.65)

Misbelief – Dan Ariely (001.96)

What About Men – Caitlin Moran (155.332)

The End of Eden – Adam Welz (577.22)

Right Kind of Wrong – Amy Edmondson (158.21)

The League of Lady Poisoners – Lisa Perrin (615.90402)

Birnbaum’s Disneyland Resort – Wendy Lefkon (791.0687)

The Home Edit – Clea Shearer (648.8)

Killing the Witches – Bill O’Reilly (974.4502)

Blood in the Machine – Brian Merchant (306.34)

The Masters – Jann S. Wenner (782.421)

Glitter and Concrete – Elyssa Maxx Goodman (792.7209)

Simply West African – Pierre Thiam (641.5966)

Astor – Anderson Cooper (bio)

Mr. Texas – Lawrence Wright (fic)

All You Have To Do Is Call – Kerri Maher (fic)

Code Red – Kyle Mills (fic)

Not Forever, But For Now – Chuck Palahniuk (fic)

Beyond the Door of No Return – David Diop (fic)

North Woods – Daniel Mason (fic)

Pineapple Street – Jenny Jackson (fic)

Reuniting with Strangers – Jennill Austrai-Bonifacio (fic)

The Bliss House – Jim Bartley (fic)

Yellowface – R.F. Kuang (fic)

Night Watch – Jayne Anne Phillips (fic)

The Sum of One Man’s Pleasure – Danial Neil (fic)

Broadway Butterfly – Sara DiVello (mys)

What Never Happened – Rachel Howzell Hall (mys)

Blessing of the Lost Girls – J.A. Jance (mys)

The Blue Bar – Damyanti Biswas (mys)

The Fragile Threads of Power – V.E. Schwab (sci fic)

Shetland: Season 7 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Dark Ride – Lou Berney (ya fic)

Tilly in Technicolor – Mazey Eddings (ya fic)