What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note we will be closed Monday, October 9, for Thanksgiving.

Come to the Harvest Book Sale by the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library. The venue is the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, Oct. 13, from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends members only. Saturday, October 14, everyone is welcome from 10 am to 4 pm. Sunday, Oct. 15, is the Bag Sale which is open to everyone from noon to 2 pm. Fill your Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library book sale for $5 or purchase one at the door and fill it for $10. Only these bags can be used. Cash or cheque only.

We are accepting donations of books, games and puzzles at the Welcome Desk in the Library. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Adult Newly Acquired:

Grow Up – Gary John Bishop (649.1)

Our Little Farm – Peter Wohlleben (630)

The Witches Way to Wealth – Jessie DaSilva (133.4306)

Proof of Life after Life – Raymond A. Moody (133.9013)

Guinness World Records 2024 (032)

Larry McMurtry – Tracy Daugherty (bio)

Inverse Cowgirl – Alicia Roth Weigel (bio)

Passionate Mothers, Powerful Sons – Charlotte Gray (bio)

Keith Urban – Jeff Apter (bio)

The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic – Breanne Randall (fic)

The Golden Gate – Amy Chua (fic)

California Golden – Melanie Benjamin (fic)

Land of Milk and Honey – C Pam Zhang (fic)

Forever Home – Graham Norton (fic)

Hush Harbor – Anise Vance (fic)

The Bookbinder – Pip Williams (fic)

What Never Happened – Rachel Howzell Hall (mys)

The Interpreter – Brooke Robinson (mys)

Murder and Mamon – Mia. P. Manansala (mys)

Dead on Target – M.C. Beaton (mys)

The Traitor Among Us – Anne Perry (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Smithsonian Timelines of Nature (j 509)

Lia Park and the Heavenly Heirlooms – Jennay Yoon (j fic)

The Lost Library – Rebecca Stead (j fic)