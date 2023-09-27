What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Cranbrook Public Library will be closed this Saturday, September 30, to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

ʔaq’am Community’s Truth & Reconciliation Day activities are taking place on Saturday, September 30 at the Dan Joe Memorial Gym in Cranbrook.

The day’s events begin with a Truth & Reconciliation Walk at 10 a.m. beginning at 7500 B Mission Road. There will be a Grand Entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as a feast at 5:30 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public.

Please find the library’s curated resources for Truth and Reconciliation here.

Come to the Harvest Book Sale by the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library. The venue is the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, Oct. 13th from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends members only. Saturday, October 14th everyone is welcome from 10 am to 4 pm. Sunday, Oct. 15th is the Bag Sale which is open to everyone from noon to 2 pm. Fill your Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library book sale for $5 or purchase one at the door and fill it for $10. Only these bags can be used. Cash or cheque only.

We are accepting donations of books, games and puzzles at the Welcome Desk in the Library. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Adult newly acquired:

Build the Life You Want – Arthur C. Brooks (158)

After That – Lorna Crozier (811.54)

The Last Politician – Franklin Foer (973.934)

The Matryoshka Memoirs – Sasha Colby (940.5405)

To Infinity and Beyond – Neil deGrasse Tyson (520)

Emotional Intelligence Habits – Travis Bradberry (152.4)

The Simple Art of Rice – J. J. Johnson (641.6318)

The Parenthood Dilemma – Gina Rushton (306.874)

Threshold – Alexander Batthyany (155.937)

I Am Stan – Tom Scioli (bio)

Omega Farm – Martha McPhee (bio)

The Black Eden – Richard T. Kelly (fic)

Look Out for the Little Guy – Scott Lang (fic)

With Regrets – Lee Kelly (fic)

A Fort Steele Christmas – Bianca Rowena (fic)

The River Runs South – Audrey Ingram (fic)

The Observer – Marina Endicott (fic)

The Wren, The Wren – Anne Enright (fic)

Hemlock Island – Kelley Armstrong (fic)

The Sky Vault – Benjamin Percy (sci fic)

Chasm – Stacey McEwan (sci fic)

To Die in June – Alan Parks (mys)

The Stranger Upstairs – Lisa Matlin (mys)

Young adult & children’s:

Fake Dates and Mooncakes – Shar Lee (ya fic)

The Agathas – Kathleen Glasgow (ya fic)

Wonderfully Wired Brains – Louise Gooding (j 612.82)