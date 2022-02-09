What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library’s regular hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

The Library will be making a special announcement on this Valentines Day.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Atlas of the Heart – Brene Brown (158.1)

Dear Paris – Janice MacLeod (709.4436)

Murder at Teal’s Pond – David Bushman (364.1523)

Find Your Unicorn Space – Eve Rodsky (158.1)

Praying to the West – Omar Mouallem (297.097)

Lets Get Physical – Danielle Friedman (613.71082)

Drunk – Edward G. Slingerland (394.13)

The Dressmakers of Auschwitz – Lucy Adlington (940.5318)

All About Me – Mel Brooks (bio)

No Cure for Being Human – Kate Bowler (bio)

Wildcat – John Boessenecker (bio)

Invisible – Danielle Steel (fic)

My Darling Husband – Kimberly Belle (fic)

Curse of Salem – Kay Hooper (mys)

Criminal Mischief – Stuart Woods (mys)

The Sultan of Sarawak – Ian Hamilton (mys)

The Paris Detective – James Patterson (mys)

Darkness Falls – Robert Bryndza (mys)

Under the Whispering Door – TJ Klune (sci fic)

A Volcano Odyssey (DVD)

Metamorphosis (DVD)

Grantchester: Season 6 (DVD)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (DVD)

Jungle Cruise (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Here’s To Us – Becky Albertalli (ya fic)

Gilded – Marissa Meyer (ya fic)

Iron Widow – Ziran Jay Zhao (ya fic)

In the Wild Light – Jeff Zentner (ya fic)

The Falling Girls – Hayley Krischer (ya fic)

Instructions for Dancing – Nicola Yoon (ya fic)

The List of Unspeakable Fears – J. Kasper Kramer (j fic)

Ten Thousand Tries – Amy Makechnie (j fic)

Clues to the Universe – Christiania Li (j fic)

Concealed — Christina Diaz Gonzalez (j fic)

The Great Bear – David Robertson (j fic)

Barb the Last Berzerker – Dan Abdo (j fic)