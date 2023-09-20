What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Storytimes return on Wednesday, September 20th. We look forward to seeing everyone!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note the Library will be closed Thursday, September 21st for staff training.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Flip Thinking – Berthold Gunster (153.4)

When the Game was War – Rich Cohen (796.32364)

Degas – Alexander Adams (759.4)

Matisse – Eckhard Holimann (759.4)

Chagall – Ines Schlenker (759.4)

Dali – Alexander Adams (759.4)

The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer – Dan Buettner (612.68)

Prairie – Dan Clapson (641.59712)

ChatGPT for Dummies – Pam Baker (006.35)

Canopy of Titans – Paul Koberstei (333.750979)

Becoming a Matriarch – Helen Knott (bio)

Tom Clancy Weapons Grade – Don Bentley (fic)

Evil Eye – Etaf Rum (fic)

Mrs. Van Gogh – Caroline Cauchi (fic)

Clive Cussler Condor’s Fury – Graham Brown (fic)

The Circle — Katherena Vermette (fic)

Empty Spaces – Jordan Abel (fic)

Payback in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

Happiness Falls – Angie Kim (mys)

Reykjavik – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

The Ragin Storm – Ann Cleeves (mys)

The Housemaide’s Secret – Freida McFadden (mys)

Sleep No More – Seanan McGuire (sci fic)

