What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby
Storytimes return on Wednesday, September 20th. We look forward to seeing everyone!
The Library’s hours are:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Please note the Library will be closed Thursday, September 21st for staff training.
Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca
LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary
Adult Newly Acquired:
Flip Thinking – Berthold Gunster (153.4)
When the Game was War – Rich Cohen (796.32364)
Degas – Alexander Adams (759.4)
Matisse – Eckhard Holimann (759.4)
Chagall – Ines Schlenker (759.4)
Dali – Alexander Adams (759.4)
The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer – Dan Buettner (612.68)
Prairie – Dan Clapson (641.59712)
ChatGPT for Dummies – Pam Baker (006.35)
Canopy of Titans – Paul Koberstei (333.750979)
Becoming a Matriarch – Helen Knott (bio)
Tom Clancy Weapons Grade – Don Bentley (fic)
Evil Eye – Etaf Rum (fic)
Mrs. Van Gogh – Caroline Cauchi (fic)
Clive Cussler Condor’s Fury – Graham Brown (fic)
The Circle — Katherena Vermette (fic)
Empty Spaces – Jordan Abel (fic)
Payback in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)
Happiness Falls – Angie Kim (mys)
Reykjavik – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)
The Ragin Storm – Ann Cleeves (mys)
The Housemaide’s Secret – Freida McFadden (mys)
Sleep No More – Seanan McGuire (sci fic)