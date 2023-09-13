What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Congratulations to all those who participated in the Summer Reading Club this year! You made it one of our best summers ever. All medals and certificates are available for pick up for the next 30 days. Again, congratulations to everyone.

Storytimes will return on Wednesday, September 20th. We look forward to seeing everyone!

Our digital calendar of Fall Events can be found here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/calendar/

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Vermeer – Pieter Roelofs (759.9492)

Mother Tongue – Jennifer Anne Nuttall (306.44082)

The Last Honest Man – James Risen (973.92092)

The Quickening – Elizabeth A. Rush (998.9)

Noon – Meike Peters (641.53)

Sing, Memory – Makana Eyre (780.89924)

Rage the Night – Donna Morrissey (fic)

Dead Mountain – Douglas Preston (fic)

The Breakaway – Jennifer Weiner (fic)

Remember Me – Tracie Peterson (fic)

The Rose and the Thistle – Laura Frantz (fic)

Learned by Heart – Emma Donoghue (fic)

The Fraud – Zadie Smith (fic)

Hello Beautiful – Ann Napolitano (fic)

The Libyan Diversion – Joel C. Rosenberg (fic)

Smolder – Laurell K. Hamilton (fic)

Building a Future – Amy Clipston (fic)

The Sound of Light – Sarah Sundin (fic)

A Match in the Making – Jen Turano (fic)

The Last Change Cowboy – Jody Hedlund (fic)

Holly – Stephen King (fic)

He Who Drowned The World – Shelley Parker-Chan (fic)

A Chateau Under Siege – Martin Walker (fic)

The Housemaid – Freida McFadden (mys)

Good Bad Girl – Alice Feeney (mys)

Payback in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

Fadeaway Joe – Hugh Lessig (mys)

The Body in the Back Garden – Mark Waddell (mys)

The Longmire Defense – Craig Johnson (mys)

After That Night – Karin Slaughter (mys)

The Discreet Charm of the Big Bad World – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Your Brain (DVD)

Dalgliesh: Season 2 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Brother’s Hawthorne – Jennifer Barnes (ya fic)

The Stern Chase – John Flanagan (j fic)

Wingfeather Tales – Andrew Peterson (j fic)

Fall of the School for Good and Evil – Soman Chainani (j fic)