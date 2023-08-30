What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Congratulations to all those who participated in the Summer Reading Club this year! You made it one of our best summers ever. All medals and certificates are available for pick up for the next 30 days. Again, congratulations to everyone.

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note we will be closed on Monday, September 4th, for Labour Day.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Please Unsubscribe, Thanks – Julio Vincent Gambuto (158.1)

Someone You Know – Catherine Fogarty (364.152)

How Trust Works – Peter H. Kim (158.2)

On Being Unreasonable – Kirsty Sedgman (303.4)

Spirit Speaker – Salicrow (133.9)

No Meat Required – Alicia Kennedy (613.262)

In Defense of Love – Ron Rosenbaum (808.803)

A Brief History of the Female Body – Deena Emera (612.6)

Prom Mom – Laura Lippman (fic)

Nemesis – Wilbur Smith (fic)

The President’s Wife – Tracey Enerson Wood (fic)

The Invisible Hour – Alice Hoffman (fic)

The Burnings – Naomi Kelsey (fic)

Deadlock – James Byrne (fic)

Ms. Demeanor – Elinor Lipman (fic)

The Romantic – William Boyd (fic)

Really Good, Actually – Monica Heisey (fic)

Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros (fic)

Under the Tamarind Tree – Nigar Alam (fic)

Tides of Fire – James Rollins (mys)

An Honest Man – Michael Koryta (mys)

None of This is True – Lisa Jewell (mys)

Gone Tonight – Sarah Pekkanen (mys)

Lion & Lamb – James Patterson (mys)

Endeavour: Season 9 (DVD)

Heartland: Season 15 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Eight Nights of Flirting – Hannah Reynolds (ya fic)

The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen – Isaac Blum (ya fic)

Warrior Girl Unearthed – Angeline Boulley (ya fic)

Take – Jennifer Bradbury (ya fic)

My Head Has a Bellyache – Chris Harris (j 811.6)

The Girl and the Galdurian – Tim Probert (j fic)

Shadow of the Bird – Tim Probert (j fic)

The Silent Thaw – Erin Hunter (j fic)

Darkness Within – Erin Hunter (j fic)

The Undercover Book List – Colleen Nelson (j fic)

The U-Nique Lou Fox – Jodi Carmichael (j fic)

The Great Texas Dragon Race – Kacy Ritter (j fic)

The Firefly Summer – Morgan Matson (j fic)

Hands – Torrey Maldonado (j fic)