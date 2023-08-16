What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club continues! You can register anytime over the summer—just visit the Library to get started. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. Please contact kfulton@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca if you need more information.

With temperatures climbing again this week, remember that both the Library and Western Financial Place are open for you to refill water bottles, and take a break from the heat.

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Stories Behind My Paintings – Nelson M. Tsui (759.711)

Famous for a Time – Jason Wilson (796.0971)

Llewellyn’s Complete Book of North American Folk Magic (398.097)

Macramé – Nghi Ho (746.4222)

Baking Yesteryear – B. Dylan Hollis (641.815)

Welcome to Beach Town – Susan Wiggs (fic)

The Summer Skies – Jenny Colgan (fic)

Robert Ludlum’s the Bourne Defiance – Brian Freeman (fic)

The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida – Shehan Karunatilaka (fic)

The Last Beekeeper – Siya Turabi (fic)

Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus (fic)

Dead Fall – Brad Thor (fic)

Mothers’ Instinct – Barbara Abel (fic)

The Weaver and the Witch Queen – Genevieve Gornichec (fic)

Light Bringer – Pierce Brown (sci fic)

The Super Mario Bros Movie (DVD)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (DVD)

Moving On (DVD)

Marriage (DVD)

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (DVD)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5 (DVD)

Call The Midwife: Season 12 (DVD)

Alice Darling (DVD)

Jesus Revolution (DVD)

John Wick: 1-4 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Jerry the Magpie – Kingsley Ross Hill (ya 971)

The Further Adventures of Jerry the Magpie – Kingsley Ross Hill (ya 971)

I Am Not A Ghost – David Bouchard (j 385.097)

Caring for Critters – Nicholas Read (j 333.95416)

Lightfall: Shadow of the Bird – Tim Probert (j fic)

Nat for Nothing – Maria Scrivan (j fic)