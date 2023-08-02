What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club continues! You can register anytime over the summer—just visit the Library to get started. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. Please contact kfulton@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca if you need more information.

The Friends are having a “Sizzling Summer Book Sale” in the Manual Training School adjacent to the library. Friday, Aug. 11, from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends’ Members only. Everyone is welcome Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 am to 3 pm. Here are loads of books, puzzles and DVDs. Come and find your summer reading! Cash only.

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

My Left Skate – Anna Rosner (796.962092)

Love is a Pink Cake – Claire Ptak (641.8653)

Food, We Need to Talk – Juna Gjata (613.25)

Chasing Shadows – Fred Burton (364.1523)

In Search of Perfumes – Dominique Roques (338.766854)

Quantum Supremacy – Michio Kaku (0006.3843)

The Hate Next Door –Matson Browning (320.5690)

The Glucose Goddess Method – Jessie Inchaupse (641.56314)

Soldiers Don’t Go Mad – Charles Glass (616.85212)

Elizabeth & Philip – Tessa Dunlop (941.0850)

Between Us – Adad Hannah (779.2092)

Time to Repair – Vicky Fox (613.7046)

Insomnia Doc’s Guide to a Restful Sleep – Kristen Casey (616.8498)

Hands of Time – Rebecca Struthers (681.114)

The Wind Knows My Name – Isabel Allende (fic)

The Door-To-Door Bookstore – Carsten Henn (fic)

You Can’t Stay Here Forever – Katherine Lin (fic)

Atlas: The Story of Pa Salt – Lucinda Riley (fic)

The Other Side of Mrs. Wood – Lucy Barker (fic)

Ink Blood Sister Scribe – Emma Torzs (fic)

Flags on the Bayou – James Lee Burke (fic)

The Collector – Daniel Silva (fic)

Hello Stranger – Katherine Center (fic)

An Evil Heart – Linda Castillo (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Remedium – Angela Bauman (ya fic)

You’re Not Suppose To Die – Kalynn Bayron (ya fic)

The Chaperone – M. Hendrix (ya fic)

Salmon – Rowena Rae (j 597.56)

Superpower? – Elaine Kachala (j 004.167)

Canada Wild – Maria Birmingham (j 591.971)

Secret Schools – Heather Camlot (j 379.26)

Arab Fairy Tale Feasts — Karim

Double O Stephen and the ghostly Realm — Angela Ahn (j fic)