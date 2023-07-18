What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club has begun! You can register anytime over the summer—just visit the Library to get started. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. Please contact kfulton@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca if you need more information.

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Unexpected – Jill Carnahan (610)

On Our Best Behaviour – Elise Loehnen (248.843)

It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism – Bernie Sanders (330.122)

HMCS Discovery Roll of Honour 1939 – 1945 (359.370971)

This is a Book About Noodles – Brendan Pang (641.822)

His Majesty’s Airship – S. C. Gwynne (363.12409)

Brain energy – Christopher M. Palmer (616.891)

The Perfectionist’s Guide to Losing Control – Katherine Morgan Schafler (155.232)

Keith Richards – Bill Milkowski (bio)

The Librarianist – Patrick DeWitt (fic)

The Midnight News – Jo Baker (fic)

The Housekeepers – Alex Hay (fic)

Flop Dead Gorgeous – David Rosenfelt (mys)

Death Under a Little Sky – Stig Abell (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Witness Blanket – Carey Newman (J 371.8299)

Sky Wolf’s Call – Eldon Yellowhorn (j 500.8997)

Better Connected: How Girls Are Using Social Media For Good (j 302.231083)

Her Courage Rises: 50 Trailblazing Women of BC & the Yukon (j 920.720971)

Apartment 713 – Kevin Sylvester (j fic)