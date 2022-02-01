What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library’s regular hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

The Library will be making a special announcement on this Valentines Day.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Best Cast Iron Baking Book – Roxanne Wyss (641.77)

Standoff – Bruce McIvor (305.897071)

The Pocket Photographer – Mike Kus (770.7)

The Jazz Masters – Peter Coats Zimmerman (781.650922)

The Northern Lights – Tom Kerss (538.768)

Simply Climate Change (363.73874)

Photoshop Elements 2022 for Dummies – Barbara Obermeier (006.686)

Everesting – Matt de Neef (796.6)

Living With Motor Neurone Disease – Marie Murray (616.839)

The Beatle Bandit – Nate Hendley (3645.1552)

The Bubble Tea Book – Assad Khan (641.877)

Patient Zero: The Rheanna King Story – Lydia Kang (614.49)

Ahead of the Curve – Jenny Rushmore (646.4)

The Rule of 30 – Fred Vettese (332.024)

The Stickler’s Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation (500)

The Sediments of Time – Meave G. Leakey (bio)

Whisper Island – Carissa Ann Lynch (fic)

The Lost Notebook of Edouard Manet – Maureen Gibbon (fic)

Riverbend Gap – Denise Hunter (fic)

A Dream of Woman – Casey Plett (fic)

The Most Clever Girl – Stephanie Thornton (fic)

The Blue Moth Motel – Olivia Robinson (fic)

Exhumed: A History of Zombies (DVD)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 4 (DVD)

America After 9/11 (DVD)

Land Girls (DVD)

Mare of Easttown (DVD)

Denali: An Extreme Adventure (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The DC Book – Stephen Wiacek (ya 741.5973)

The Official Harry Potter Baking Book – Joanna Farrow (j 647.71)

The Deadliest Diseases Then and Now – Deborah Hopkinson (614.518)

How to Be A Snow Queen: Leadership With Elsa – Mari Schuh (j 303.34)

What is NASA? – Sarah Fabiny (j 629.40973)

Our Law Enforcement Center – Mary Meinking (j 363.2)