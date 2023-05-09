What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: The largest collection of Anglo-Saxon manuscripts were moved from the Royal Library (thought to be a fire hazard) into the Ashburnham House (where they all sadly did catch fire). It may have been in the name.

Adult Newly Acquired:

American Ramble – Neil King Jr. (917.4)

Crack-Up Capitalism (330.122)

The Complete Bariatric Surgery Guide and Diet Program (614.43)

Complete Horse Riding Manual – William Micklem (798.2)

Humanly Possible – Sarah Bakewell (144)

Train: The Definitive Visual History (625.26)

The Patriarchs – Angela Saini (305.42)

It’s Not About The Money – Scarlett Cochran (332.024)

Real Friends Talk About Race – Yseult P. Mukantabana (305.8)

Crosshatching In Pen & Ink – August Lamm (741.26)

How To Attract Wildlife To Your Garden – Dan Rouse (369.92)

British Columbiana – Josie Teed (971.175)

Against the Seas – Mary Soderstrom (551.458)

A Fever In The Heartland – Timothy Egan (322.4209)

Watch the Bear – Derek Stonorov (599.78)

Born Extraordinary: Empowering Children With Differences And Disabilities (649.15)

Jennie’s Boy – Wayne Johnston (bio)

Red Team Blues – Cory Doctorow (fic)

The Last Word – Taylor Adams (fic)

The Hidden Palace – Dinah Jefferies (fic)

House of Cotton – Monica Brashears (fic)

Happy Place – Emily Henry (fic)

The Last Carolina Girl – Meagan Church (fic)

The Way Of The Bear – Anne Hillerman (mys)

The Ghosts of Paris – Tara Moss (mys)

The Cruel Light – Cyndi Macmillan (mys)

IN the Lives of Puppets – TJ KLune (sci fic)

Ticket to Paradise (DVD)

Sandition: Season 3 (DVD)

Devotion (DVD)

Father of the Bride (DVD)

Everything Everywhere All At Once (DVD)

Father Brown: Season 9 (DVD)

Woodpeckers (DVD)

1883 (DVD)

The Fabelmans (DVD)

The Whale (DVD)