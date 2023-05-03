What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: Librarians used to have to learn and write in “library hand”—a clear style of handwriting (physicians take note) used on all catalogue entries before the adoption of the typewriter.

Adult Newly Acquired:

I Know Who You Are – Barbara Rae-Venter

Against the Ice – Ejnar Mikkelsen

Seeing Colour: A Journey Through Goethe’s World of Colour

Trees – Zia Allaway

Ultimate Book of Home Plans

The Elevation Approach – Tina Wells

The Wager – David Grann

Planktonia – Erich Hoyt

Rainbow History Class – Hannah McElhinney

Rustle Up – Rhiannon Batten

Pregnancy Day-By-Day – Paula Amato

Of Knives and Men – Francois-Xavier Salle

The Art of Making Videogames – Duncan Harris

Master Slave Husband Wife – Ilyon Woo

No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot – Wes Hall (bio)

Dying of Politeness – Geena Davis (bio)

Waxing On – Ralph Macchio (bio)

No Filter – Paulina Porizkova (bio)

Two Wars and a Wedding – Lauren Willig (fic)

Countdown – James Patterson (fic)

Anything But Plain – Suzanne Woods Fisher (fic)

Snow Road Station – Elizabeth Hay (fic)

City of Dreams – Don Winslow (fic)

Simply Lies – David Baldacci (mys)

Dark Angel – John Sanford (mys)

The Only Survivors – Megan Miranda (mys)

Women Talking (DVD)

House of Dragon: Season One (DVD)

Frozen Planet II (DVD)

Plane (DVD)

Born in the Rockies (DVD)

The Green Planet (DVD)