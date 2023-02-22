What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: “Tsundoku” is the Japanese word for acquiring reading materials but letting them pile up in one’s home without reading them.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The January 6th Report – The January 6 Select Committee (363.3250)

Best of Costa Rica – Nikki Solano (917.28604)

Apollo’s Arrow – Nicholas A. Christakis (362.1962414)

The Wolf Age – Tore Skeie (941.01)

In the Margins – Shannon T.L. Kearns (bio)

True North Rising – Whit Fraser (bio)

Woman, Captain, Rebel – Margaret Wilson (bio)

On Microfascism – Jack Z. Bratich (320.5330973)

Good Sam North America Campground Guide (796.54)

Shoeing the Modern Horse – Steven Kraus (682.1)

How Big Things Get Done – Ben Flyvbjerg (658.404)

Hello Sleep – Jade Wu (616.8498)

A Brief History of Timekeeping – Chad Orzel (681.113)

The Curious World of Bacteria – Ludger Wess (579.3)

Wire-Wrapped Jewelry for Beginners – Lora S. Irish (739.27)

No-Regret Decisions – Shannon Lee Simmons (153.83)

A Passion For Birds: Their Life in the Creston Valley (598.0723)

2023 Night Sky Almanac – Nicole Mortillaro (523)

New To You – Melody Fortier (746.92)

Wild Meat: The Complete Guide to Cooking Game (641691)

East Kootenay Rock – Steve Tersmette (796.5223)

A Pilgrims Guide to the Camino de Santiago – John Brierley (796.5109)

Metalwork from the Arab World and the Mediterranean – Doris Behrens-Abouseif (739.0)

Someone Else’s Shoes – Jojo Moyes (fic)

The Girls Who Disappeared – Claire Douglas (fic)

Victory City – Salman Rushdie (fic)

The Lost Witch – Paige Crutch (fic)

The Spite House – Johnny Compton (fic)

Code Name Sapphire – Pam Jenoff (fic)

The House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson (fic)

Unnatural History – Jonathan Kellerman (mys)

The Sanctuary – Katrine Engberg (mys)

Every Missing Girl – Leanne Kale Sparks (mys)

Encore in Death – J.D. Robb (mys)

The Cradle of Ice – James Rollins (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Fake News Crisis – Barbara Sheen (ya 302.23)

Teen Innovators – Fred Estes (ya 609.2)

Where I Belong – Marcia Argueta Mickelson (ya fic)

I Can Draw Graphic Novels – Juan Calle (j 741.5)

Don’t Sit On The Baby – Hally Bondy (j 649.10248)