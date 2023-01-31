What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

Stock up on great reads at the Friends’ Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 am to 3 pm in the Library by the fireplace. Cash or cheque only. Everyone is welcome. We have a good selection of mysteries, arts, crafts, music, sports, fiction, newer releases, children’s books and more. There are also DVDs galore. Your book donations are welcome anytime. Please bring books in good condition to the Circulation Desk in the Library. They are accepted year-round.

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: Canada has 1, 368 McDonalds; 3,350 Public Libraries; 3, 581 Tim Hortons.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Silent Spring Revolution – Douglas Brinkley (333.72092273)

The Good Life – Robert Waldinger (302.1)

The Nazi Conspiracy – Brad Meltzer (940.53141)

A Brief History of Black Holes – Becky Smethurst (523.8875)

Write for Life – Julia Cameron (808.02)

Practical No-Till Farming – Andrew Meffered (631.5814)

The Book of Vanishing Species – Beatrice Forshall (333.9522)

Ukrainian English Bilingual Visual Dictionary (491.79321)

Banff National Park Scenic Drives – Andrew Hempstead (917.1233)

Awe – Dacher Keltner (152.4)

The Space Shuttle – Roland Miller (629.441)

Pacific Northwest – Bianca Bujan (915.970444)

Bead Weaving and Embroidery with Miyuki Beads – Virginie Chatenet (746.5)

Science: The Definitive Visual Guide (500)

Music: The Definitive Visual History (780.9)

New School Macramé – Terrie Watson (746.4222041)

Big Thrift Energy – Virginia Chamlee (645)

The Blue Zones American Kitchen – Dan Buettner (641.5)

The Queen – Andrew Morton (bio)

Spare – Prince Harry (bio)

The New Life – Tom Crewe (fic)

The Bandit Queens – Parini Shroff (fic)

Code 6 – David Grippando (fic)

The Herd – Emily Edwards (fic)

The Survivalists – Kashana Cauley (fic)

The Night Travelers – Armando Lucas Correa (fic)

Abandon – Blake Crouch (fic)

The Devil You Know – P.J. Tracy (mys)

The House of Wolves – James Patterson (mys)

Sleep No More – Jayne Ann Krentz (mys)

This is the Night They Come for You – Robert Goddard (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

I Guess I Live Here Now – Claire Ahn (ya fic)

Ida in the Middle – Nora Lester Murad (ya fic)

Mary Anne’s Bad Luck Mystery – Cynthia Yuan Cheng (j fic)

Wings of Fire Moon Rising – Tui Sutherland (j fic)

Mission to Disaster (Star Wars High Republic) – Justina Ireland (j fic)

A Test of Courage (Star Wars High Republic) – Justina Ireland (j fic)

Race to Crashpoint Tower (Star Wars High Republic) – Daniel Jose Older (j fic)