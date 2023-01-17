What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

Stock up on great reads at the Friends’ Book Sale on Saturday, Feb. 4th from 10 am to 3 pm in the Library by the fireplace. Cash or cheque only. Everyone is welcome. We have a good selection of mysteries, arts, crafts, music, sports, fiction, newer releases, children’s books and more. There are also DVDs galore. Your book donations are welcome anytime. Please bring books in good condition to the Circulation Desk in the Library. They are accepted year-round.

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Library Notes: Ireland’s Marsh’s Library prevented theft by locking their patrons up in cages should they want to read something. Joyce writes about this in ‘Ulysses,’ stating “Beauty is not there.”

Adult Newly Acquired:

Discovering Planet Earth – Geordie Torr (550.2)

Polar Exposure – Felicity Aston (910.9113)

Four Wheels and a Board – Betsy Gordon (792.220973)

Wired for Music – Adriana Barton (781.11)

Abyss: The Cuban Missile Crisis 1962 – Max Hastings (972.91064)

Principles of Navigating Big Debt Crises – Ray Dalio (338.542)

Wabanaki Modern – Emma Hassencahi-Perley (704.069707)

Well of Souls – Kristiana R. Gaddy (787.8809)

Russian for Dummies – Andrew D. Kaufman (491.783421)

Texas Hold’Em for Dummies – Mark Harlan (795.412)

So You Want To Be A Fighter – Chris Algieri (796.830922)

If Science Is To Save Us – Martin Rees (174.95)

Anna – Amy Odell (bio)

Waypoints – Sam Heughan (bio)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Tell Me No Lies – Andrea Contos (ya fic)

Anatomy: A Love Story – Dana Schwartz (ya fic)

Gallant – Victoria Schwab (ya fic)

Horror Hotel – Victoria Fulton (ya fic)

Master Guide to Drawing Cartoons – Christopher Hart (j 741.51)

Full of Life – Isabel Thomas (j 577)

The Holocaust – Clara MacCarald (j 940.5318)

Causes of World War II – Marie Jeanne Ford (j 940.53)