What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

DIY for Witches – Marine Nina Denis (133.43)

Pickleball – Mo Nard (796.348)

Color Theory – Eric Hibit (535.6)

Evergreen Kitchen –Bri Beaudoin (641.5636)

Wild Clay – Matt Levy (738.12)

The White Mosque – Sofia Samatar (958.7086)

The Island of Extraordinary Captives – Simon Parkin (940.5317)

Accidental Gods – Anna Della Subin (202.130922)

The Bunk Bed Book – Laura Fenton (749.3)

E.J. Hughes: Canadian War Artist – Robert Amos (759.11)

Friday, Style Icon – Charlie Collins (759.972)

Creativity Begins With You – Andy Neal (153.35)

Adventure Ready – Katie Gerber (796.51)

Arabic for Beginners – Sarah Risha (492.782)

The Invention of Medicine – Robin Lane Fox (610.938)

Antarctica – Jean De Pomereau (998.9)

Volodymyr Zelensky: In His Own Words (bio)

Zelesnky: A Biography – Serhii Rudenko (bio)

Surrender – Bono (bio)

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man – Paul Newman (bio)

The Escape Artist – Jonathan Freedland (bio)

Marmee – Sarah Miller (fic)

A Restless Truth – Freya Marske (fic)

The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey – Serena Burdick (fic)

The Ripping Tree – Nikki Gemmell (fic)

The Couple at the Table – Sophie Hannah (fic)

An Italian Girl in Brooklyn – Santa Montefiore (fic)

The Singularities – John Banville (fic)

The Confessions of Mathew Strong — Ousmane K. Power-Greene (fic)

The Last Party – Clare Mackintosh (mys)

An Unforgiving Place – Clare Kells (mys)

Never Name the Dead – Donna M. Rowell (mys)

Peril in Paris – Rhys Bowen (mys)

Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six – Lisa Unger (mys)

Pave the Road (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Fear – Natasha Preston (ya fic)

Blackout – Dhonielle Clayton (ya fic)