What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Knowledge Within: Treasure of the Northwest Coast (971.08997)

Quack Quack: The Threat of Pseudoscience – Joe Schwarcz (615.856)

Dog Grooming – Margaret H. Bonham (636.70833)

Evolution Talk – Rick Coste (576.8)

Cooking With Mushrooms – Andrea Gentl (641.658)

The Ultimate All-Around Stitch Dictionary – Wendy Bernard (746.432041)

Hangman – Julie Burtinshaw (346.66)

Canadian Rockies Trail Guide – Brian Patton (769.51097)

One: Simple One-Pan Wonders – Jamie Oliver (641.82)

Scandinavian-Style Christmas Knits – Thea Rytter (746.432)

Men In Blazers Present Gods of Soccer – Roger Bennett (796.3340922)

The Medicine Wheel – Barry Goddard (158.1)

Experience Hawaii – Meghan Miner Murray (919.69)

All and Nothing: Inside Free Soloing – Jeff Smoot (796.5223)

200Nature Hot Spots in Alberta – Leigh McAdam (917.12)

Experience New Zealand – Brett Atkinson (919.304)

The Russian Refugees – Michael Andruff (929.20971)

Visual Thinking – Temple Grandin (152.14)

Enemla: Recipes from an Ethipian Kitchen – Luladey Moges (641.5963)

Olympic Titanic Britannic – Simon Mills (623.8243)

The Philosophy of Modern Song – Bob Dylan (781.3)

Queen Of Our Times – Robert Hardman (bio)

Dreamland – Nicholas Sparks (fic)

Cradles of the Reich – Jennifer Coburn (fic)

The Passenger – Cormac McCarthy (fic)

Signal Fires – Dani Shapiro (fic)

The Fortunes of Jaded Women – Carolyn Huynh (fic)

My Indian Summer — Joseph Kakwinokanasum (fic)

The Hero of This Book – Elizabeth McCracken (fic)

Lute – Jennifer Thorne (fic)

The Complicities – Stacey D’Erasmo (fic)

The Poison Machine – Robert J. Lloyd (mys)

No Plan B – Lee Child (mys)

Livid – Patricia Cornwell (mys)

The Other Side of Night – Adam Hamdy (mys)

A Heart Full of Headstones – Ian Rankin (mys)

The Cloisters – Katy Hays (mys)

Going Rogue – Janet Evanovich (mys)

Triple Cross – James Patterson (mys)

The Rise of the Dragon – George. R.R. Martin (sci fic)

The Oracle of Maracoor – Gregory Maguire (sci fic)