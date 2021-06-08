What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are still mandatory (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for June are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Leading Progress – Jason Russell (331.8811)

The Note Through The Wire – Doug Gold (940.540092)

The Safety Trap – Spencer Coursen (155.9)

Full Spectrum – Adam Rogers (152.145)

The Monsanto Papers – Carey Gillam (338.7668)

My Daughter Rehtaeh Parsons – Glen Canning (302.343)

Waterfall Hikes in Southern British Columbia – Steve Tersmette (796.5109711)

The Montessori Baby – Simone Davies (649.1)

The Day the World Stops Shopping – J. B. Mackinnon (640.73)

All the Rage – Brad Fraser (bio)

This One Wild Life – Angie Abdou (bio)

Call Me Indian – Fred Sasakamoose (bio)

Basil’s War – Stephen Hunter (fic)

An Amish Surprise – Shelley Shepard Gray (fic)

Phase Six – Jim Shepard (fic)

Sufferance – Thomas King (fic)

The Betrayals – Bridget Collins (fic)

Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty – Lauren Weisberger (fic)

China – Edward Rutherfurd (fic)

Search for Her – Rick Mofina (fic)

Not Dark Yet – Peter Robinson (mys)

Stung – William Deverell (mys)

Five Ways to Disappear – R.M. Greenaway (mys)

The House of Always – Jenn Lyons (sci fic)

Young Adult & Children’s newly acquired:

Pumpkinheads – Rainbow Rowell (ya fic)

Firekeeper’s Daughter – Angeline Boulley (ya fic)

Auroras – Jane P. Gardener (j 538.768)

Eclipses – Jane P. Gardener (j 523.3)

Constellations – Jane P. Gardener (j 523.8)

Shooting Stars – Jane P. Gardener (j 523.51)

A Tale of Magic – Chris Colfer (j fic)

A Tale of Witchcraft – Chris Colfer (j fic)

The Dark Secret Graphic Novel – Tui T. Sutherland (j fic)

War Stories – Gordon Korman (j fic)

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
