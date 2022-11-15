What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note the Library will be closed on Wednesday, November 16th for a professional day.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Battle of the Atlantic – Ted Barris (940.54597)

Nomads – Anthony Sattin (305.906918)

Zarifa – Zarifa Ghafari (958.1047092)

The Big Bang Theory – Jessica Radloff (791.4572)

The King’s Shadow – Edmund Richardson (958.103)

The Story of Russia – Orlando Figes (947)

Chip War – Chris Miller (338.47621)

Making a Masterpiece – Debra N. Mancoff (709)

Grit and Grace – Alison Wright (779.24)

Education Law for Teachers — Jerome G. Delaney (344.71)

On Foot to Canterbury – Ken Haigh (914.2204)

Tsqelmucwilc: The Kamloops Indian Residential School – Celia Haig-Brown (371.8299)

The Geography of Memory – Eileen Delehanty Pearkes (971.16200)

The Vegan Chinese Kitchen – Hannah Che (641.56362)

Boldly Go – William Shatner (bio)

Quicksilver – Dean Koontz (fic)

Mr. Wilder and Me – Jonathan Coe (fic)

Hester – Laurie Lico Albanese (fic)

Dinosaurs – Lydia Millet (fic)

The House in the Orchard – Elizabeth Brooks (fic)

Lion – Conn Iggulden (fic)

Picture You Dead – Peter James (mys)

All That’s Left Unsaid – Tracey Lien (mys)

The Witch in the Well – Camilla Bruce (mys)

A Bend of Light – Joy Jordan-Lake (mys)

The Maze – Nelson DeMille (mys)

