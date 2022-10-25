What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

The High North: Cannabis in Canada – Andrew D. Hathaway (362.2950)

Employment Law During a Pandemic – Sean O’Donnell (344.7101)

Canadian Policing – Kent Roach (363.20971)

The Last Frontier – Chris Hunt (342.710858)

Banning Transgender Conversion Practices – Florence Ashley (342.087)

Fierce Self-Compassion – Kristin Neff (155.3339)

Canadian Refugee Protection Law Guide – David Matas (342.71082)

Charitable Giving in Canada – Elena M. Hoffstein (361.763)

Assisted Suicide in Canada – Travis Dumsday (344.7104)

Religion Diversity in Canadian Public Schools – Dia Dabby (344.710796)

Flush – Bryn Nelson (612.36)

A Woman in Time – Bobi Conn (fic)

The Bad Angel Brothers – Paul Theroux (fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Dear Soccer — Matteo Iuzzolino (j pic)

