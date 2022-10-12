What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

Stock up on great reads at the Friends’ Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 15th from 10 am to 3 pm in the Library by the fireplace. Everyone is welcome. Go green and bring your bag. Cash or cheque only. Books have been coming in steadily and we have a good selection of mysteries, fiction, classics, art, cooking, history, religion, travel and children’s books. And there is so much more. We also carry puzzles and 25 cent books galore.

Your book donations are welcome anytime. Pocket books are especially appreciated. Please bring books in good condition to the Circulation Desk in the Library. They are accepted year round. See you at the sale.

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Gospel of Wellness – Rina Raphael (613.0424)

Death Interrupted – Blair Bigham (362.175)

How to Lose Weight for the Last Time – Katrina Ubell (613.25)

Starry Messenger – Neil Degrasse Tyson (901)

Through a Northern Lens – Magda Aguiar (353.6)

Music for the Soul – Lorraine Kneier (781.17)

The Ghosts that Haunt Me – Steve Ryan (364.152092)

Bravey – Alexi Pappas (bio)

Jackie & Me – Louis Bayard (fic)

Drunk on Love – Jasmine Guillory (fic)

All is Bright – RaeAnne Thayne (fic)

Dreamland – Nicholas Sparks (fic)

The Lifeguards – Amanda Eyre Ward (fic)

The Old Place – Bobby Finger (fic)

The House Party – Rita Cameron (fic)

The Reading List – Sara Nisha Adams (fic)

Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch – Rivka Galchen (fic)

Good Eggs – Rebecca Hardiman (fic)

Twilight at Moorington Cross – Abigail Wilson (fic)

Lucy by the Sea – Elizabeth Strout (fic)

Every City is Every Other City – John McFetridge (mys)

Lake Crescent – J.J. Dupuis (mys)

Blowback – James Patterson (mys)

The Bullet That Missed – Richard Osman (mys)

The Ancient Dead – -Barbara Fradkin (mys)

The Wild Girls – Phoebe Morgan (mys)

Vile Spirits – John MacLachlan Gray (mys)

Outlander: Season 6 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Swim Team – Johnnie Christmas (j fic)