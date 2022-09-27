What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library will be closed this Friday, September 30th, to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

The ?aq’am Community is offering the following events open to the general public:

On Thursday, September 29th, from 3:30 to 8:00 pm Pow Wow Prep takes place at the ?aq’am Arbour and Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society parking lot for— learn about pow wow protocol. regalia, drum and dances.

On Friday, September 30th, there will be a Truth and Reconciliation Walk starting at the St. Eugene Mission building starting at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, October 1st, the ?aq’amnik school traditional pow wow will take place at the Dan Joe Memorial Gym, with grand entry times at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a feast at 5:30 p.m.

Please find the Library’s curated resources for Truth and Reconciliation here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/the-library/our-services/databases-online-resources/research-guides/indigenous-peoples-in-b-c/every-child-matters/

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Sacred Nature – Karen Armstrong (201.77)

Need to Know – Nicholas Reynolds (327.1273009)

In Search of the Dark Ages – Michael Wood (942.01)

Skirts – Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (391.477)

Deep Diversity – Shakil Choudhury (303.385)

Dr. Sonia’s Guide to Navigating Pelvic Pain – Sonia Bahlani (616.0472)

The Long Covid Self-Help Guide: Practical Ways to Manage Symptoms (362.1962_

The Marriage Portrait – Maggie O’Farrell (fic)

Qummut Qukiria – Anna Hudson (700.89009113)

Beyond the Orange Shirt Story – Phyllis Webstad (371.82997)

The Red Deal – The Red Nation (363.73874)

Crayola – Lisa Solomon (665.1)

Life and Times of a Kootenay Boy – Nolan Rad (bio)

The Marsh Queen – Virginia Hartman (fic)

The Last Crown – Elzbieta Cherezinska (fic)

Only Sisters – Lillian Nattel (fic)

Carrie Soto is Back – Taylor Jenkins Reid (fic)

A Dress of Violet Taffeta – Tessa Arlen (fic)

Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter – Lizzie Pook (fic)

Rules of Engagement – Stacey Abrams (fic)

The Orphans of Mersea House – Marty Wingate (fic)

Clive Cussler’s Hellburner – Mike Maden (fic)

Robert B. Parker’s Fallout – Mike Lupia (mys)

The Rising Ride – Ann Cleeves (mys)

The Ink Black Heart – Robert Galbraith (mys)

I remember You – Brian Freeman (mys)

Back to the Garden – Laurie R. King (mys)

What’s Past is Prologue – Gail Bowen (mys)

A Song of Comfortable Chairs – Alexander McCall Smith (mys)

Machinehood – S. B. Divya (sci fic)

Doctor Strange (DVD)

The Story of Plastic (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

The Brightest Night – Tui T. Sutherland (j fic)

Warriors: Exile from the Shadowclan – Erin Hunter (j fic)