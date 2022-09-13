What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Thanks to all participants, parents and caregivers, and to all local sponsors for making this year’s Summer Reading Club another huge success.

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired Items:

A Resilient Crown – D. Michael Jackson (320.471)

Air Fryer Cookbook – Jerry Tschiesche (641.77)

Making Love with the Land – Joshua Whitehead (818.608)

The Challenge – Daniele Steel (fic)

The Housekeeper – Joy Fielding (fic)

Daisy Darker – Alice Feeney (fic)

Babysitter – Joyce Carol Oates (fic)

The Surgeon’s Daughter – Audrey Blake (fic)

The Catch – Alison Fairbrother (fic)

Bad Fruit – Ella King (fic)

Other Birds – Sarah Addison Allen (fic)

Quicksand – Janet Dailey (fic)

Haven – Emma Donoghue (fic)

Girl Forgotten – Karin Slaughter (mys

Dark Music – David Lagercrantz (mys)

Cold Edge of Heaven – White Fraser (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Punching Bag – Rex Ogle (ya 362.7)

The Final Gambit – Jennifer Barnes (ya fic)

Heat Wave – TJ Klune (ya fic)

Pizza and Taco Too Cool For School – Stephen Shaskan (j fic)