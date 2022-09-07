What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Thanks to all participants, parents and caregivers, and to all local sponsors for making this year’s Summer Reading Club another huge success.

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

All the Living and the Dead – Hayley Campbell (363.75)

Superabundance – Marian L. Typy (304.6)

The Shortest History of War – Gwynne Dyer (335.009)

One Pot Vegan – Roxy Pope (641.56362)

All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days – Rebecca Donner (943.1550)

Cycling Vancouver Island – John Crouch (796.6097112)

The Scenic Geology of Alberta – Dale Leckie (557.123)

Why Am I So Anxious – Tracey Marks (616.8522)

Embers on the Wind – Lisa Williamson Rosenberg (fic)

A Summer to Remember – Erika Montgomery (fic)

Please Join Us – Catherine McKenzie (fic)

The Aerialists – Kate Munnik (fic)

The Blame Game – Sandie Jones (fic)

The Great Passion – James Runcie (fic)

The Rabbit Hutch – Tess Gunty (fic)

Amy and Lan – Sadie Jones (fic)

Midnight on the Marne – Sarah Adlakha (fic)

Firestorm – Taylor Moore (fic)

Calling for a Blanket Dance – Oscar Hokeah (fic)

Fox Creek – William Kent Krueger (mys)

The Verifiers – Jane Pek (mys)

The Ninth Month – James Patterson (mys)

Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight – Riku Onda (mys)

The Marlow Murder Club – Robert Thorogood (mys)

The City We Became – N.K. Jemisin (sci fic)

A Master of Djinn – P. Djeli Clark (sci fic)

Gideon the Ninth – Tamsyn Muir (sci fic)

Network Effect – Martha Wells (sci fic)

Licorice Pizza (DVD)

The Art of Video Storytelling (DVD)

Downton Abbey: A New Era (DVD)

Total Control: Season 2 (DVD)

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 7 (DVD)

Midsomer Murders: Season 21 (DVD)

Audrey (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Our Crooked Hearts – Melissa Albert (ya fic)

When You Call My Name – Tucker Shaw (ya fic)

Answers in the Pages – David Levithan (j fic)

Ready or Not – Megan E. Bryant (j fic)

The Fort – Gordon Korman (j fic)

Blues Clues and You (j DVD)