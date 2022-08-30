What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Thanks to all participants, parents and caregivers, and to all local sponsors for making this year’s Summer Reading Club another huge success.

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Please note we are closed for Labor Day on Monday, September 5th.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Milky Way – Moiya McTier (523.113)

The Fifth Act – Elliot Ackerman (958.104745)

Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films – Nina Nesseth (791.436)

The Gracias Madre Cookbook (641.5972)

Life on the Mississippi – Rinker Buck (917.70434)

What the Children Told Us – Tim Spofford (150.922)

Our Voice of Fire – Brandi Morin (bio)

From the Heart – Mary Anne Chambers (bio)

Escape from Manus Prison – Jaivet Ealom (bio)

Diana, William and Harry – James Paterson (bio)

Overkill – Sandra Brown (fic)

Sugar and Salt – Susan Wiggs (fic)

A Map for the Missing — Belinda Huijuan Tang (fic)

We Should Not Be Afraid Of The Sky – Emma Hooper (fic)

The Women Could Fly – Megan Giddings (fic)

The Investigator – John Sandford (mys)

The Family Remains – Lisa Jewell (mys)

Die Around Sundown – Mark Pryor (mys)

Dirt Creek – Hayley Scrivenor (mys)

Reckoning – Catherine Coulter (mys)

Full House – George R. R. Martin (sci fic)

Grantchester: Complete 7th Season (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Never Coming Home – Kate Williams (ya fic)

Shelter: Homelessness in our Community – Lois Peterson (j 362.592)