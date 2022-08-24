What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Friends of the Library are having a Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 am to 3 pm. Location is the Cranbrook Library by the fireplace. There will be a wide variety of topics – mysteries, crafts, fiction, humor, health, fiction, trades and more. This is a great time to stock up! Cash or cheque only and everyone is welcome. Donations are accepted year round at the Welcome Desk in the library.

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Everyday Watercolor Flowers – Jenna Rainey (704.94343)

How to Teach Nature Journaling – John Muir Laws (508)

Beginners – Tom Vanderbilt (646.7)

The Book of Spells – Ella Harrison (133.43)

Xi: A Study in Power – Kerry Brown (951.0612)

The Silk Road – Tim Winter (958)

This Strange Visible Air – Sharon Butala (819.454)

For You When I Am Gone – Steve Leder (155.937)

Art Explained – Susie Hodge (709)

Putin – Philp Short (bio)

The Good Left Undone – Adriana Trigiani (fic)

Sugar and Salt – Susan Wiggs (fic)

The Last White Man – Mohsin Hamid (fic)

All This Could Be Different – Sarah Thankam Mathews (fic)

The Many Daughters of Afong Moy – Jamie Ford (fic)

The Secret of Cold Hill – Peter James (mys)

Murder of Mr. Wickham – Claudia Gray (mys)

Arctic Drift (DVD)

Colored Pencil (DVD)

Edible Insects (DVD)

The Power of Big Oil (DVD)