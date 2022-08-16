What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club Closing Ceremonies are fast approaching! The ceremonies take place this year on Wednesday, August 24th, at the Girl Guide’s Hall. There are four separate times to choose from, so please register before August 19th. To register, simply visit the Library’s Welcome Desk, or contact us at: kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca.

The Friends of the Library are having a Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27th from 10 am to 3 pm. Location is the Cranbrook Library by the fireplace. There will be a wide variety of topics – mysteries, crafts, fiction, humor, health, fiction, trades and more. This is a great time to stock up! Cash or cheque only and everyone is welcome. Donations are accepted year round at the Welcome Desk in the library.

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

.Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

Adult Newly Acquired:

Fred & Marjorie – Deborah Kerbel (616.462)

Dark Shadows – Joanna Lillis (958.45086)

The Metaverse – Matthew Ball (303.4834)

Proving Ground – Kathy Kleiman (004.0922)

The World Before Us – Tom Higham (569.9)

Defeating Big Government Socialism – Newt Gingrich (320.60973)

The 12-Hour Walk – Colin O’Brady (158.1)

Kent Monkman – Shirley Madill (709.2)

Purr: The Science of Making Your Cat Happy – Zazie Todd (636.8)

Duped: Why Innocent People Confess – Saul Kassin (363.254)

Inventor of the Future – Alec Nevala-Lee (bio)

The Seaplane on Final Approach – Rebecca Rukeyser (fic)

Where the Sky Begins – Rhys Bowen (fic)

The Lioness –Chris Bohjalian (fic)

The Apothecary’s Garden – Jeanette Lynes (fic)

The Return – Anita Frank (fic)

Properties of Thirst – Marianne Wiggins (fic)

Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice – Brian Freeman (fic)

Mademoiselle Revolution – Zoe Sivak (fic)

Harry Sylvester Bird – Chinelo Okparata (fic)

Black Dog – Stuart Woods (mys)

Poison Lilies – Katie Tallo (mys)

The Couple at Number 9 – Claire Douglas (mys)

The Birdcage – Eve Chase (mys)

The Lost Kings – Tyrell Johnson (mys)

Quarter to Midnight – Karen Rose (mys)

Conversion (DVD)

Raphael Revealed (DVD)

Margaret Atwood (DVD)

Ice Age Footprints (DVD)

Shots: Eugenics to Pandemics (DVD)

ABBA Forever (DVD)

Killing Eve: Season 4 (DVD)

Alaskan Dinosaurs (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Corpse Queen – Heather M. Herman (ya fic)

The Wolf Mother – Brett D. Huson (j 599.77)

Why Does My Shadow Follow Me – Kira Vermond (j 500)

Germy Science – Edward Kay (j 579.3)

Alpine Skiing – Ashley Gish (j 796.93)

Wolverine – Allen Niptanatiak (j 599.766)

Dig and Discover Agates – Nancy Dickmann (j 553.87)

Raymond the Buffalo – Lou Beauchesne (j fic)

Stealing Home – J. Torres (j fic)

The Dollhouse – Charis Cotter (j fic)