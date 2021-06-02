What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for June are:

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

• 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Book of Lymph – Lisa Levitt Gainsley (615.822)

When America Stopped Being Great – Nick Bryant (320.97309)

Beyond Order – Jordan B. Peterson (170.44)

First Platoon – Annie Jacobsen (958.10478)

Killing the Mob – Bill O’Reilly (364.1060973)

Extra Life – Steven Johnson (362.1)

Peaceful on Purpose – Joel Osteen (248.4)

Agent Sonya – Ben Macintyre (327.1247)

Metabolically – Robert H. Lustig (616.044)

Building Your Permaculture Property – Rob Avis (631.58)

Everyone’s Table – Gregory Gourdet (641.5)

Restoring Your Intestinal Flora – Christopher Vasey (612.3)

The Energy Equation – Sarah Myhill (612.39)

Terpenes for Well Being – Andrew Freedman (615.3219)

Driven: the Secret Life of Taxi Drivers – Marcello Di Cintio (388.4)

Bringing Up Race – Uju Asika (155.4182)

The Vegan Meat Cookbook – Miyoko Schinner (641.56362)

The Object’s the Thing – Richard Kool (333.78)

The Ancestral Powers of Amulets, Talismans, and Mascots – Nigel Pennick (133.44)

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story – Michael Lewis (614.591414)

Films of Endearment – Michael Koresky (bio)

Walking Away from Hate – Jeannette Manning (bio)

That Summer –Jennifer Weiner (fic)

Sooley – John Grisham (fic)

A Woman is No Man – Etaf Rum (fic)

Katharine Parr: The Sixth Wife – Allison Weir (fic)

Mary Jane – Jessica Anya Blau (fic)

The House of the Hanged Woman – Kate Ellis (mys)

The Girl Who Died – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

The Final Twist – Jeffery Deaver (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

The Exact Opposite of Okay – Laura Steven (ya fic)

Your Own Worst Enemy – Gordon Jack (ya fic)

Five Feet Apart – Rachael Lippincott (ya fic)

The Black Kids – Christina Hammonds Reed (ya fic)

Technically, You Started It – Lana Wood Johnson (ya fic)

Living Fossils – Rebecca Hirsch (j 591.38)

Unicorn Yoga – Gina Gascone (j 613.7046)

Wild Style – Jenna Grodzicki (j 591.4)