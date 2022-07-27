What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby
The Summer Reading Club is here! You can register for it throughout the summer at the Library. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/ .We are having another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information click here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/event/summer-reading-club/ or contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca .
We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!
The Library’s hours are:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Friends of the Library annual Summer Garage Sale will be Saturday, July 30th from 10 am to 2 pm in the backyard of 706-14th Ave. South. Access the sale through the back alley.
We will be accepting gently used items for this sale on Friday, July 29th from 10 am to 5 pm, same location. No large furniture or electronics please. This is a great way to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library.
For further information please call Michele at 250-426-4063 ext. 1005.
Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca
LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary
We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.
Adult Newly Acquired:
DIY Resin Crafting Projects – Teodora Petkova (745.572)
A New Way of Seeing – Kelly Grovier (709)
Unmask Alice – Rick Emerson (813.54)
Raised Bed Gardening – CaliKim (635)
A Short History of Humanity – Krause Johannes (599.9094)
Journey Through the Philippines – Kiki Deere (959.9)
Voice for Performance – Linda Gates (792.028)
Overthinking About You – Allison Raskin (306.7)
Toufah – Toufah Jallow (bio)
Keats – Lucasta Miller (bio)
Everything is Fine – Vince Granata (bio)
Chrysalis – Lincoln Child (fic)
Rising Tiger – Brad Thor (fic)
Two Nights in Lisbon – Chris Pavone (fic)
Daughters of the Deer – Danielle Daniel (fic)
Very Cold People – Sarah Manguso (fic)
Joan – Katherine Chen (fic)
In Her Boots – KJ Dell’Antonia (fic)
Look Closer – David Ellis (fic)
Breakneck Point – T. Orr Munro (fic)
The Binding Room – Nadine Matheson (mys)
The 6:20 Man – David Baldacci (mys)
The Devil’s Choir – Martin Michaud (mys)
The It Girl – Ruth Ware (mys)
Cold, Cold Bones – Kathy Reichs (mys)
Local Gone Missing – Fiona Barton (mys)
Finale – Ian Hamilton (mys)
The Locked Room – Elly Griffiths (mys)
The Hidden One – Linda Castillo (mys)
Listen to Me – Tess Gerritsen (mys)
Soccer Games & Drills (DVD)
Young Adult & Children’s:
When the World was Ours – Liz Kessler (ya fic)
Sea Serpents – Thomas Kingsley Troup (j 001.944)
Earth & Space – Ruth Owen (520)
Forces & Magnets – Ruth Owen (531.1)
Solids, Liquids, & Gases – Ruth Owen (530.4)