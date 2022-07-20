What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club is here! You can register for it throughout the summer at the Library. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/.We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information click here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/event/summer-reading-club/ or contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca .

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Friends of the Library annual Summer Garage Sale will be Saturday, July 30th from 10 am to 2 pm in the backyard of 706-14th Ave. South. Access the sale through the back alley.

We will be accepting gently used items for this sale on Friday, July 29th from 10 am to 5 pm, same location. No large furniture or electronics please. This is a great way to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library.

For further information please call Michele at 250-426-4063 ext. 1005.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Polymer Clay Jewelry – Linda Peterson (745.5942)

The End of the World is Just Beginning – Peter Zeihan (338.91)

Flight: the Complete History of Aviation – R.G. Grant (629.1309)

Vanlifers: Beautiful Conversions for the Road (643.29)

Boyd Work – Melissa Febos (808.06692)

The Female Gaze – Alicia Malone (791.4302)

Cabin Fever – Michael Smith (614.592414)

How to Raise an AntiRacist – Ibram X. Kendi (305.800973)

Sisters in Resistance – Tilar J. Mazzeo (945..091)

Lakes – John Richard Saylor (551.482)

The Garden Refresh —- Kier Holmes (635.0286)

Run Towards the Danger – Sarah Polley (bio)

The Girl Who Survived – Lisa Jackson (fic)

Horse – Geraldine Brooks (fic)

Storm Tide – Wilbur Smith (fic)

The Friendship Pact – Jill Shalvis (fic)

Suspects Danielle Steel (fic)

Elsewhere – Alexis Schaitkin (fic)

Dele Weds Destiny – Tomi Obarao (fic)

Project Namahana – John Teschner (fic)

The Scent of Burnt Flowers – Blitz Bazawule (fic)

The Truth About Ben and June – Alex Kiester (fic)

Dark Horse – Greg Hurwitz (mys)

Hatchet Island – Paul Doiron (mys)

Dead by Dawn – Paul Doiron (mys)

Escape – James Patterson (mys)

Shadows Reel – C. J. Box (mys)

Outside – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

The Drowning Sea – Sarah Stewart Taylor (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Twisted Tales of the Yellow Brick Road – A. Yasin (ya fic)

Canadian Money – Elizabeth MacLeod (j 332.4971)

J.R.R. Tolkien – Maria Isabel (j bio)

Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose – Dav Pilkey (j fic)

Ophie’s Ghost – Justina Ireland (j fic)

