What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby
The Summer Reading Club is here! You can register for it throughout the summer at the Library. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information click here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/event/summer-reading-club/ or contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca .
We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!
The Library’s hours are:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Friends of the Library annual Summer Garage Sale will be Saturday, July 30th from 10 am to 2 pm in the backyard of 706-14th Ave. South. Access the sale through the back alley.
We will be accepting gently used items for this sale on Friday, July 29th from 10 am to 5 pm, same location. No large furniture or electronics please. This is a great way to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library.
For further information please call Michele at 250-426-4063 ext. 1005.
Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca
LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary
We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.
Adult Newly Acquired:
We Refuse to Forget – Calbe Gayle (975.00497)
Good Arguments – Bo Seo (808.53)
Meat Me Halfway – Brian Kateman (641.36)
The Secret Life of Secrets – Michale Slepian (302.2)
The Healthy Baby Gut Guide – Vincent Ho (613.20832)
How You Get Famous – Nicole Pasulka (792.7028)
Adventure Roads of BC’s Northwest Heartland – Liz Bryan (917.18044)
Pioneer Churches Along the Gold Rush Trail – Liz Bryan (726.509711)
Hiking Canada’s Great Divide Trail – Dustin Lynx (917.1104)
Side Hustles for Dummies – Alan Simon (658.1141)
Myths of Modern History – Jacques R. Pauwels (909)
Practical Algebra: A Self Teaching Guide – Bobson Wong (512)
Chromebooks in Easy Steps – Philip King (004.165)
Pencil –Eve Blackwood (741.24)
Grow, Cook, Dye, Wear – Bella Gonshorovitz (640.286)
In the Wake of the Gods – Sam Jefferson (914.950476)
Tom Clancy’s Op Center: Call of Duty – Jeff Rovin (fic)
Yerba Buena – Nina Lacour (fic)
The Seaplane on Final Approach – Rebecca Rukeyser (fic)
Aurora – David Koepp (fic)
Minique – anna Maxymiw (fic)
The Peacekeeper – B.L. Blanchard (fic)
Sweet Sweet Revenge Ltd. – Jonas Jonasson (fic)
Neruda on the Park – Cleyvis Natera (fic)
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 (DVD)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (DVD)
The Worst Person in the World (DVD)
The Good Karma Hospital: Season 2 (DVD)
The Quest: Nepal (DVD)
How to Nail a Job Interview (DVD)
The Batman (DVD)
Serengeti 2 (DVD)
Create Any Size: Pattern Grading for Sewers (DVD)
Designing Your Wardrobe (DVD)