What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club is here! You can register for it throughout the summer at the Library. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/ .We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information click here: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/event/summer-reading-club/ or contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca .

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

At the Gates of Rome – Don Hollway (937.09)

The Self-Healing Mind – Gregory Scott Brown (152.46)

I’d Like to Play Alone, Please – Tom Segura (792.76028)

Meet Me by the Fountain – Alexandra Lange (381.110973)

Car: The Definitive History of the Automobile (329.22209)

Snacks for Dinner – Lukas Volger (641.53)

Migrations: A History of Where We All Come From (304.8)

Wastelands – Corban Addison (346.73038)

Magical Venice – Lucie Tournebize (914.5311)

Two Meals A Day Cookbook – Mark Sisson (613.25)

Hardy Apples – Bob Osborne (634.11)

Caesar Country – Aaron Harowitz (641.21)

James Patterson—James Patterson (bio)

The Islander – Chris Blackwell (bio)

In Love – Amy Bloom (bio)

Nora Goes Off Script – Annabel Monaghan (fic)

Mother Ocean Father Nation – Nishant Batsha (fic)

More Than You’ll Ever Know – Katie Gutierrez (fic)

The Gatekeeper – James Byrne (fic)

The Hotel Nantucket – Elin Hilderbrand (fic)

The Latecomer – Jean Hanff Korelitz (fic)

Ordinary Monsters – J. M. Miro (fic)

A Face to Die For – Iris Johansen (fic)

The Omega Factor – Steve Berry (fic)

Counterfeit – Kirstin Chen (fic)

Out of the Clear Blue Sky – Kristan Higgins (fic)

Tom Clancy Zero Hour – Don Bentley (fic)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Drew Leclair Gets a Clue – Katryn Bury (j fic)

Daughter of the Deep – Rick Riordan (j fic)

