What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club is right around the corner. In-person registration is on Saturday, July 2nd. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/ at anytime. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information, please contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle – Jody Rosen (629.2272)

The Kootenay Wolves – John E. Marriott (599.773097)

Fire and Flood – Eugene Linden (304.28)

Born to Be Hanged – Kieth Thomson (972.8702)

River of the Gods – Candice Millard (916.2043)

Essential Home Skills Handbook – Chris Peterson (643.7)

The Two Spoons Cookbook – Hannah Sunderani (641.56362)

End the Mealtime Meltdown – Stephanie Meyers (613.2083)

The Creative Gardner – Adam Frost (712)

Actions Speak Louder – Deanna Singh (658.3008)

Think Like A Horse – Grant Golliher (158.1)

Happy-Go-Lucky – David Sedaris (814.54)

The Hidden Kingdom of Fungi – Keith Seifert (579.5)

Bedroom Rapper – Rollie Pemberton (bio)

Remarkable Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt (fic)

The Golden Season – Madeline Kay Sneed (fic)

Such a Beautiful Thing to Behold – Umar Turaki (fic)

This Time Tomorrow – Emma Straub (fic)

The Boardwalk Bookshop – Susan Mallery (fic)

The Lost Summers of Newport – Beatriz Williams (fic)

The Island of Forgetting – Jasmine Sealy (fic)

Metropolis – B.A. Shapiro (fic)

Omega Rules – Eric Van Lustbader (fic)

The Wedding Dress Sewing Circle – Jennifer Ryan (fic)

Sparring Partners – John Grisham (fic)

A Rip Through Time – Kelley Armstrong (mys)

Walked the Vanished Earth – Erin Swan (sci fic)