What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Summer Reading Club is right around the corner. In-person registration is on Saturday, July 2nd. Alternatively, you can register for the online version at: https://app.bcsrc.ca/ at anytime. We are looking forward to another great summer for of storytimes, contests, crafts, and lots of fun. For more information, please contact us at kmcdonald@cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

LinkedIn Learning is now available at the Library. Choose from thousands of online courses. All you need is your library card: https://www.linkedin.com/learning-login/go/cranbrookpubliclibrary

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Move, Connect, Play – Jason Nemer (613.7046)

All the Math You Will Ever Need – Carolyn C. Wheater (510)

After Steve – Trip Mickle (338.761)

Inclusion, Inc. – Sara Sanford (305.3)

Write a Must-Read – AJ Harper (808.02)

Alabama v. King – Dan Abrams (342.73085)

The Beginners Guide to Oil Painting – Craig Stephens (751.45)

The Story of Your Dog – Brandon McMillan (636.7)

The New Rules of Marketing and PR – David Meerman Scott (658.872)

Making a Chaputs – Joe Martin (623.8129)

Android Phones for Seniors – Nick Vandome (004.1675)

The Last Days of the Dinosaurs – Riley Black (576.84)

Best Hikes and Nature Walks with Kids in and Around Southwestern BC (917.113)

The Vegetable Grower’s Handbook – Huw Richards (635)

Don’t Trust Your Gut – Seth Stephens-Davidowitz (153.83)

The Chakra Cookbook – Annika Panotzki (641.56362)

Stretch Exercises for Horses – Jean Michel Boudard (636.1083)

Angelology – Angemia Rabiola (202.15)

Golden – Justin Zorn (128)

From Left to Right – Dale Eisler (971.2403)

Her Country – Marissa Moss (781.64209)

Endure – Cameron R. Hanes (158.1)

His Name is George Floyd – Robert Samuels (bio)

We Were Dreamers – Simu Liu (bio)

Up the Coast – Kathryn Willcock (bio)

Growing Up Biden – Valeri Biden Owens (bio)

With a Mind to Kill: A James Bond Novel – Anthony Horowitz (fic)

Something Wilder – Lauren Christina (fic)

Every Cloak Rolled in Blood – James Lee Burke (fic)

Bloomsbury Girls – Natalie Jenner (fic)

Our Last Days in Barcelona – Chanel Cleeton (fic)

Nightwork – Nora Roberts (fic)

The Embroidered Book – Kate Heartfield (fic)

Neruda on the Park – Cleyvis Natera (fic)

The Island – Adrian McKinty (fic)

We Measure the Earth with Our Bodies – Tsering Yangzom Lama (fic)

The Last Goddess – Katerina Tuckova (fic)