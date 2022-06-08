What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The next Book Sale of the Friends will be at the library on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am to pm. Just walk towards the fireplace and you’ll find us.

Although this sale is small it will be chalked full of great reading material. We are over loaded with history books and Father’s Day is fast approaching. Need we say more? Also there will be popular Mysteries, Science Fiction, Biography, Fiction, and Newer Releases. Zillions of book bundles are also available.

Your book donations are welcome anytime. Pocket books are especially appreciated. Please bring books in good condition to the Circulation Desk in the Library. They are accepted year round. All Friends’ Volunteers will be wearing masks. It is your choice whether you wear one or not. See you at the sale!

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Masks are no longer required inside the Library, but as we gradually ease out of COVID restrictions, we welcome you to wear a mask in the library during this time. If you’d like a mask during your visit, please ask staff.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Metaphysical Animals — Clare Mac Cumhaill (192)

When Trains Ruled the Kootenays – Terry Gainer (385.097116)

Indelible City – Louisa Lim (303.484)

The Story of Scottish Art – Lachlan Goudie (700.9411)

Eating Plant-Based – Shireen Kassam (613.2622)

Shimmers of Light – Robert Currie (819.154)

Tales from the Homestead – Sandra Rollings-Magnusson (971.202)

Yes to Life – Vicktor E. Frankl (150.195)

Synaptic – Alison Calder (819.16)

The Folding Lady – Sophie Liard (648.8)

Sit Up Straight – Vinh Pham (616.0472)

Generation Dread – Britt Wray (155.915)

When a Child Dies – Claire Aagaard (155.937085)

The Great Stewardess Rebellion – Nell McShane Wulfhart (331.48138)

How to Prevent the Next Pandemic – Bill Gates (362.10289)

Adult Survivors of Toxic Family Members – Sherrie Campbell (306.85)

Antarctic Pioneer – Joanna Kafraowski (bio)

No Escape – Nury Turkel (bio)

Readying the Water – -Mark Hume (bio)

Unmasked – Paul Holes (bio)

A Time to Remember – Josephine Cox (fic)

The Summer Place – Jennifer Weiner (fic)

Vigil Harbor – Julia Glass (fic)

Such Big Dreams – Remma Patel (fic)

The Discord of Gods – Jenn Lyons (sci fic)

Nonna Maria and the Case of the Missing Bride – Lorenzo Carcaterra (mys)

22 Seconds – James Patterson (mys)

Salt in My Soul (DVD)

Becoming Helen Keller (DVD)

The Salisbury Poisonings (DVD)

Lioness (DVD)

Summer of Soul (DVD)

King Richard (DVD)

Ride Till I Die (DVD)

MLK FBI (DVD)

Mahalia (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Ain’t Burned All the Bright – Jason Reynolds (ya 811.6)

Anxiety Relief for Teens – Regine Galanti (ya 616.85)

Always Jane – Jenn Bennett (ya fic)

The Rumor game – Sona Charaipotra (ya fic)

Family of Liars – E. Lockhart (ya fic)

A Dinosaur Named Ruth – Julia Lyon (j 567.9)