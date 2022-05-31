What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The next Book Sale of the Friends will be at the library on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am to pm. Just walk towards the fireplace and you’ll find us.

Although this sale is small it will be chalked full of great reading material. We are overloaded with history books and Father’s Day is fast approaching. Need we say more? Also there will be popular Mysteries, Science Fiction, Biography, Fiction, and Newer Releases. Zillions of book bundles are also available.

Your book donations are welcome anytime. Pocket books are especially appreciated. Please bring books in good condition to the Circulation Desk in the Library. They are accepted year round. All Friends’ Volunteers will be wearing masks. It is your choice whether you wear one or not. See you at the sale!

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Masks are no longer required inside the Library, but as we gradually ease out of COVID restrictions, we welcome you to wear a mask in the library during this time. If you’d like a mask during your visit, please ask staff.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired Items:

The Glass Wall – Max Egremont (947.908)

The Puzzler – A.J. Jacobs (793.73)

A Taste for Poison – Neil Bradbury (615.9)

In Defence of Witches – Mona Chollet (305.42)

Madhouse at the End of the Earth – Julian Sancton (919.8904)

The Cactus and Snowflake at Work – Devora Zack (158.7)

Talking to the Story keepers – Sage Birchwater (971.175

Thrivers – Michele Borba (155.4182)

Strange Bedfellows – Ina Park (616.95)

Tools: The Ultimate Guide – Jeff Waldman (621.90075)

Outdoor Kids in an Inside World – Steven Rinella (508)

Eat Your Heart Out – Daphne Oz (641.563)

Vinegar Hill – Colm Toibin (821.914)

The King’s Shadow – Edmund Richardson (958.103)

8 Billion and Counting – Jennifer Sciubba (304.6)

The Greatest Invention – Silvia Ferrara (411.09)

On Borrowed Time – Grego Craigie (363.340971)

The Green Barbecue Cookbook – Martin Nordin (641.5636)

Book Lovers – Emily Henry (fic)

Summer Love – Nancy Thayer (fic)

The Last Summer – Karen Swan (fic)

When Women were Dragons – Kelly Regan Barnhill (fic)

The Darkness in the Light – Daniel Kalla (fic)

Face – Jaspreet Singh (fic)

The Baxters: A Prequel – Karen Kingsbury (fic)

Like a House on Fire – Lauren McBrayer (fic)

The Shadow House – Anna Downes (fic)

I’ll Be You – Janelle Brown (fic)

Cold Snap – Marc Cameron (mys)

Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour – Mike Lupica (mys)

Murder on Madison Square – Victoria Thompson (mys)

Breathless – Amy McCulloch (mys)

Girls Can’t Surf (DVD)

Great Mammoth Mystery (DVD)

Crochet: Basics & Beyond (DVD)

Yoga for Pregnancy (DVD)

Chocolate Road (DVD)

Sanditon Season 2 (DVD)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (DVD)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (DVD)

Matrix: Resurrections (DVD)

Spencer (DVD)

American Underdog (DVD)

Jack Irish: Season 3 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s Newly Acquired:

Hungry for the Arts: Poems to Chomp On (j 811.6)

Just Harriet – Elana K. Arnold (j fic)

Best Friends for Never – Colleen A.F. Venable (j fic)

Sing 2 (j DVD)