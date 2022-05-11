What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Our new website is up and running: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Masks are no longer required inside the Library, but as we gradually ease out of COVID restrictions, we welcome you to wear a mask in the library during this time. If you’d like a mask during your visit, please ask staff.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Arrival Stories – Amy Shumer (306.8743)

Black Bears – Dave Taylor (599.785)

Spinning 101 – Tom Knisely (746.12)

This is the Fire – Don Lemon (305.8960973)

Fat Girls Hiking – Summer Michaud-Skog (796.51082)

Intermittent Fasting Transformation – Cynthia Thurlow (613.25)

I am a Book – Stefanie Posavec (031.02)

Bittersweet – Susan Cain (155.2)

From Cairo to Beirut – Sunil Shinde (915.6041)

Mozart’s Starling – Lyanda Lynn Haupt (bio)

Legend of Lousy – Roger Berdusco (bio)

Delphine Jones Takes A Chance – Beth Morrey (fic)

Sundial – Catriona Ward (fic)

The White Devil – Paul Hoffman (fic)

Once a Thief – Christopher Reich (fic)

Cover Story – Susan Rigetti (fic)

The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (fic)

She Who Became the Sun – Shelley Parker-Chan (fic)

The Forests – Sandrine Collette (fic)

The White Girl – Tony Birch (fic)

Auschwitz Lullaby – Mario Escobar (fic)

The Almost Wife – Gail Anderson-Dargatz (fic)

The Corpse Flower – Anne Mette Hancock (mys)

The Jealousy Man – Jo Nesbo (mys)

The Cartographers – Peng Shepherd (sci fic)

Drowning Practice – Mike Meginnis (sci fic)

Treme: Season 4 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

We Hunt the Flame – Hafsah Faizal (ya fic)

Finding Her Edge – Jennifer Iacopelli (ya fic)

Kaleidoscope of Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Life – Greer Stothers (j 560)