What’s new at the Cranbrook Library

We are now fine free! Your library membership is freedom to explore, learn and connect. Late fines shouldn’t get in your way. And now they won’t!

The Library’s hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Wave good bye to winter and come to the Friends’ Book Sale in the Manual Training School. Friday, April 1st from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends Members only. Saturday April 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm. Everyone is Welcome. We have a great selection of books for all age groups, dvds, cds and puzzles (some which are 3D).

Items have been sorted into over thirty different categories to make your shopping easier. The popular Newer Releases, Mystery, Fiction, History and Biography are there and much more. Need some new ideas for gardening, cooking, crafts, landscaping? Come and find your spring reading!

Donations for this sale are welcome at the Circulation Desk in the Library. Pocket books are especially appreciated. Please no encyclopedias or damaged items. Covid restrictions will apply.

Masks are no longer required inside the Library, but as we gradually ease out of COVID restrictions, we welcome you to wear a mask in the library during this time. If you’d like a mask during your visit, please ask staff.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Young Adult & Children's:

