What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Your husband crosses the line in his flirtations with another woman at a dinner party. When you confront him, he asks you to stop being insecure and controlling. After a long argument, you apologize for giving him a hard time. This type of manipulation is known as “gaslighting,” and is explained along with steps on how to defeat it by Robin Stern in her new book ‘The Gaslight Effect.’

A candy-machine made for a school science fair goes haywire, taking over the school and the entire city in Matthew Daley’s ‘The Not-So Secret Society: Tale of the Gummy.’

It is the final month of the Summer Reading Club! Registration is ongoing all summer, so there is still time to come on down and sign up for your reading log and kit. There are tons of prizes and activities this year. Please check out website, Facebook page, or call 250-426-4063 for more information. There are also reading clubs for teens and adults.

Our Summer Reading Club prevents the dreaded “summer slide”—a state when kids who stop reading over the summer begin to lose some of what they have learned in school. With our reading logs, free events, and hands on learning, the Library aims to provide each young person a fun reason to keep reading, and to read what they like best. The program also helps reluctant readers, and is a perfect excuse for family time.

PRONUNCIATOR is the Library’s brand new language learning app. Learn one of 80 languages for free with your library card. Pronunicator can be used on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Users have access to live courses, self paced learning modules, special interest modules, citizenship preparation and more! All you need is your library card to get started. It can be accessed via our website: https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/

LIBBY is the Library’s brand new reading app which finally makes it easy to check out thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks. Simply download the app from here: https://meet.libbyapp.com/. Then simply choose the Cranbrook Library, enter your library card, and that is it. No more passwords, phone numbers, extra software, or different website to navigate through. LIBBY is awesome!

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month is a collection of unusual items collected by the staff here at the Library.

Adult Newly Acquired:

• Age in Place – Lynda G. Shrager (646.79)

• Home Repair Wisdom and Know-How (643.7)

• Changemakers – Fay Weller (640.286)

• The Gaslight Effect – Robin Stern (158.2)

• The Five Gifts – Laurie Nadel (616.8521)

• How to Raise Kind Kids – Thomas Lickona (649.7)

• Dirty Gourmet – Aimee Trudeau (641.578)

• Accidental Further Adventures of the Hundred-Year-Old Man — Jonas Jonsasson (fic)

• Harry’s Trees – Jon Cohen (fic)

• The Verdun Affair – Nick Dybek (fic)

• The Ensemble – Aja Gabel (fic)

• The Cabin at the End of the World – Paul Tremblay (fic)

• Paradox – Catherine Coulter (mys)

• In Dust and Ashes – Anne Holt (mys)

• The Woman in the Woods – John Connolly (mys)

• The President is Missing – Bill Clinton (mys)

• Provenance – Ann Leckie (sci fic)

• The Skaar Invasion – Terry Brooks (sci fic)

• Red Sparrow (DVD)

• Hostiles (DVD)

• Doctor Foster: Season 1 (DVD)

• Winchester (DVD)

Mike Sle• Victoria: Season 2 (DVD)

• Everything Beautiful is not Ruined – Danielle Youge-Ullman (j fic)

• The Not-So Secret Society – Matthew Daley (j fic)

Mike Selby is Information Services Librarian at the Cranbrook Public Library