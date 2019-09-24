What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

‘The Testaments’ is Margaret Atwood’s long awaited (34 years) sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale. A new generation tries to cope in Atwood’s horrifying future; and she even managed to write in a few details from the television series.

After her unicorn goes missing, a young girl stumbles into a hidden world where the occupants believe she is not who she says she is in Katherine Magyarody’s ‘The Changeling of Fenlen Forest.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm; Family Story Time is Wednesday at 6:30 pm; and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about Colours! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come to the “Harvest Book Sale” of the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library at the Manual Training School, adjacent to the Library. Thursday, Oct. 3 is Membership Day. Your $10 membership can be purchased at the door. Time is 4 – 8 pm. Fri/Sat, Oct 4 & 5 everyone is welcome from 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, Oct. 6 is the Bag Sale from noon to 3 pm. Fill your Friends of the Public Library bag for $5 or purchase one at the sale and fill it for $10. Only theses bags can be used.

Donations of books, CDs, & DVDs, in good condition, can be given at the Circulation Desk in the Library anytime. No encyclopedias, or Condensed Readers Digests or textbooks.

Call Marilyn for info 250-489-6254.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

Worried about internet privacy and safety? Check out our new TECH HELP page, which offers a comprehensive yet easy to learn steps to protect yourself.

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/services-programs/programs/tech-help/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

The provincial interlibrary loan service has updated their website and have changed their name from OUTLOOK to ILLUME. It is much easier to navigate, but please contact the library should you need any help.

On display this month is Heather Buhler’s incredible collection of “Wings and Strings”—a celebration of birds in music.

Adult Newly Acquired:

On Cussing – Katherine Dunn (427)

This May Hurt A Bit – Stephen Skyvington (362.10971)

Heavy Flow: Breaking the Curse of Menstruation —- Amanda Laird (612.662)

Happy Go Money – Melissa Leong (332.024)

Plant Parenting – Leslie F. Halleck (631.53)

The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (fic)

The Inn – James Patterson (fic)

Old Bones – Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (fic)

A Better Man – Louise Penny (mys)

One good Dead – David Baldacci (mys)

Mrs. Wilson (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Changeling of Fenlen Forest – Katherine Magyarody (ya fic)

Stephen McCranie’s Space Boy – Stpehen McCranie (ya fic)

100 Ways To Be Thankful – Lisa M. Gerry (j 179.9)

Lock Ness Monster – Xina M. Uhl (j 001.944)

Zack Newton Investigates Spectacular Space (j 520)

Ninjas – Matt Chandler (j 355.548)

Desert Animals – Shawn Brennan (j 591.754)

Rescue in the Rockies – Rita Feutl (j fic)