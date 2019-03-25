What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women; all hoping for a different type of life.

Elizabeth Noll’s teaches young readers the basics of computer language in two new books: ‘Coding in Your Home’ and ‘Coding in the Internet.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Circus! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come and discover your spring reading at the Friends of the Library’s “Spring Fling Book Sale”. It will be at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday March 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm is for Friends’ members. Saturday, March 30th from 9 am to 4 pm everyone is welcome.

There are books, DVDs, CDs, & audiobooks for all ages and interests. Proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and services of the Cranbrook Public Library.

If you have books, DVDs, & CDs at home gathering dust, please consider donating them. Donations are accepted year round at the circulation desk in the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the incredible sculptures and oil paintings of Jeannette Oostlander.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Food of Northern Thailand –Austin Bush (641.59593)

Handmade Houseplants – Corrie Beth Hogg (745.5943)

Weaving Within Reach – Anne Weil (746.14)

Talk Triggers – Jay Baer (658.133)

The Personality Brokers – Merve Emre (155.28)

Smart Homes in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome (643.6)

Vikings – Steve Ashby (948.022)

Silly Isles – Eric Campbell (910.9142)

Storied Weddings – Aleah Valley (392.5)

Tarot Made Easy – Kim Arnold (133.32424)

Transforming ADHD – Greg Crosby (616.8589)

Notes for the Everlost: A Field Guide to Grief (155.937)

The Emotionally Healthy Child – Maureen Healy (155.4124)

The High Road – Pete Young (362.29)

Roar – Cecelia Ahern (fic)

American Spy – Lauren Wilkinson (fic)

The Wide Circumference of Love – Marita Golden (fic)

Want – Barbara Langhorst (fic)

Sir Edmund Hillary: Everest & Beyond (DVD)

The King (Blu-ray)

Gabriel and the Mountain (DVD)

An Elephant’s Journey (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Bamboo (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Fire (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Iron (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Fire & Heist – Sarah Beth Durst (ya fic)

Deadfall – Stephen Wallenfels (ya fic)

Queen of Air and Darkness – Cassandra Clare (ya fic)

Children of Blood and Bone – Tomi Adeyemi (ya fic)

Coding in Your Home – Elizabeth Noll (j 643.6)

Coding in The Internet – Elizabeth Noll (j 643.6)

Learn to Draw Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (j 741.51)

Learn to Draw Disney’s Moana (j 741.51)

Learn to Draw Star Wars (j 741.51)

Go Green by Reusing – Lisa Bullard (j 363.72)

The Origin of Day and Night – Paula Ikuutaq Rumbolt (j 398.20899712)

Christopher Robin (j Blu-ray) (j DVD)

Previous story
Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New college office to foster connections with students, alumni

COTR hires Graham Knipfel to serve as director of newly-created Donor and Alumni Engagement office

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

On display at the Cranbrook Public Library Jeannette Oostlander original oil paintings… Continue reading

Ktunaxa Nation holds first language summit since 2011

The language summit coincides with the youth’s, allowing for trans-generational transfer of knowledge

Ktunaxa Nation holds Ahead of the Game 2.0 youth summit

Youth summit coincides with language summit

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 17 - 23: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: The ‘most cosmopolitan’ of butterflies could migrate to B.C.

The painted lady butterfly will likely arrive this summer from Southern California

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women;… Continue reading

Sentencing begins for indecent caller

Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to making indecent phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

Most Read