What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Cecelia Ahern’s ‘Roar’ features 30 short stories about 30 women; all hoping for a different type of life.

Elizabeth Noll’s teaches young readers the basics of computer language in two new books: ‘Coding in Your Home’ and ‘Coding in the Internet.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Circus! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come and discover your spring reading at the Friends of the Library’s “Spring Fling Book Sale”. It will be at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday March 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm is for Friends’ members. Saturday, March 30th from 9 am to 4 pm everyone is welcome.

There are books, DVDs, CDs, & audiobooks for all ages and interests. Proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and services of the Cranbrook Public Library.

If you have books, DVDs, & CDs at home gathering dust, please consider donating them. Donations are accepted year round at the circulation desk in the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the incredible sculptures and oil paintings of Jeannette Oostlander.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Food of Northern Thailand –Austin Bush (641.59593)

Handmade Houseplants – Corrie Beth Hogg (745.5943)

Weaving Within Reach – Anne Weil (746.14)

Talk Triggers – Jay Baer (658.133)

The Personality Brokers – Merve Emre (155.28)

Smart Homes in Easy Steps – Nick Vandome (643.6)

Vikings – Steve Ashby (948.022)

Silly Isles – Eric Campbell (910.9142)

Storied Weddings – Aleah Valley (392.5)

Tarot Made Easy – Kim Arnold (133.32424)

Transforming ADHD – Greg Crosby (616.8589)

Notes for the Everlost: A Field Guide to Grief (155.937)

The Emotionally Healthy Child – Maureen Healy (155.4124)

The High Road – Pete Young (362.29)

Roar – Cecelia Ahern (fic)

American Spy – Lauren Wilkinson (fic)

The Wide Circumference of Love – Marita Golden (fic)

Want – Barbara Langhorst (fic)

Sir Edmund Hillary: Everest & Beyond (DVD)

The King (Blu-ray)

Gabriel and the Mountain (DVD)

An Elephant’s Journey (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Bamboo (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Fire (DVD)

Tai Chi Fusion: Iron (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Fire & Heist – Sarah Beth Durst (ya fic)

Deadfall – Stephen Wallenfels (ya fic)

Queen of Air and Darkness – Cassandra Clare (ya fic)

Children of Blood and Bone – Tomi Adeyemi (ya fic)

Coding in Your Home – Elizabeth Noll (j 643.6)

Coding in The Internet – Elizabeth Noll (j 643.6)

Learn to Draw Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (j 741.51)

Learn to Draw Disney’s Moana (j 741.51)

Learn to Draw Star Wars (j 741.51)

Go Green by Reusing – Lisa Bullard (j 363.72)

The Origin of Day and Night – Paula Ikuutaq Rumbolt (j 398.20899712)

Christopher Robin (j Blu-ray) (j DVD)