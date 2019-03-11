What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

New this week on DVD is the Oscar-winning ‘A Star is Born’ –the fourth time this story has been filmed (1976, 1954, and 1937).

Animals and humans collide in the brilliantly illustrated short story collection of Shaun Tan titled “Tales from the Inner City.’

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11:00 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10:00 and 11:00 am. Both will be all about Snakes / St. Patrick’s Day! Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

Come and discover your spring reading at the Friends of the Library’s “Spring Fling Book Sale”. It will be at the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday March 29th from 5 pm to 7 pm is for Friends’ members. Saturday, March 30th from 9 am to 4 pm everyone is welcome. There are books, DVDs, CDs, & audiobooks for all ages and interests. Proceeds from this sale will be used to support programs and services of the Cranbrook Public Library. If you have books, DVDs, & CDs at home gathering dust, please consider donating them. Donations are accepted year round at the circulation desk in the Library.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We also have a new JUST FOR TEENS section on our website, located here:

https://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/for-you/teens/

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

On display this month are the incredible sculptures and oil paintings of Jeannette Oostlander.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Good Sam RV Travel & Savings Guide 2019 (917.3)

Practical Permaculture for Home Landscapes… — Jessi Bloom (631.58)

Bad Blood: The Unspeakable Truth – Vic Parsons (362.1784)

Murder by Milkshake – Eve Lazarus (364.1523)

Build-A-Bowl – Nicki Sizemore (641.82)

How Fear Works – Frank Furedi (152.4609)

Paul Reimer: Artist / Blacksmith (682)

Sky & Telescope Pocket Sky Atlas – Roger W. Sinnott (523.8022)

Einstein – Walter Isaacson (bio)

The Only Woman in The Room – Marie Benedict (fic)

Becoming Mrs. Lewis – Patti Callahan (fic)

The Light Over London – Julia Kelly (fic)

The Moon Sister – Lucinda Riley (fic)

Rupture – Ragnar Jonasson (mys)

The Hunting Party – Lucy Foley (mys)

Earth’s Natural Wonders: Season 2 (Blu-ray)

Fahrenheit 451 (2018 TV Movie, (DVD)

The Eugenics Crusade (DVD)

Westwood (DVD)

A Star is Born (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

We Are Displaced – Malala Yousafzai (ya 305.2309269)

Sea Prayer – Khaled Hosseini (ya fic)

The Rule of One – Ashley Saunders (ya fic)

Villain – Michael Grant (ya fic)

Tales from the Inner City – Shaun Tan (ya fic)

Mirage – Somaiya Daud (ya fic)

The Legacy of Light – Sarah Raughley (ya fic)

The Hive Queen – Tui. T. Sutherland (j fic)

VeggieTales: Girl Power (j DVD)