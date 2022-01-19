What's on at the Cranbrook Public Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

Happy belated New Years to everyone!

The Library’s regular hours are:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Masks are required for everyone age 5 and older. Thank-you for your cooperation.

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Discovering Mars – William Sheehan (523.43)

Lost Cities, Ancient Tombs – Ann R. Williams (930.1)

The End of Craving – Mark Schatzker (613.2)

iPhone for Dummies – Edward C. Baig (004.1675)

Android Smartphones for Seniors for Dummies – Marsha Collier (004.167)

Clanlands Almanac – Sam Heughan (941.1)

Myths of the World – Tony Allan (398.2)

The Black History Book (909.0496)

Ultimate Visual History of the World – Jean-Pierre Isbouts (909)

The Defense Lawyer – James Patterson (bio)

Vice President Kamala Harris – Malaika Adero (bio)

Muhammad, the World Changer – Mohamed Jebara (bio)

Sex Cult Nun – Faith Jones (bio)

Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea – Dirk Cussler (fic)

Winter in Tabriz – Sheila Llewellyn (fic)

Her Name is Knight – Yasmin Angoe (fic)

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon (fic)

Beneath a Starless Sky – Tessa Harris (fic)

Sharpe’s Assassin – Bernard Cornwell (fic)

The Postmistress of Paris – Meg Waite Clayton (fic)

Flying Angles – Danielle Steel (fic)

Gated Prey – Lee Goldberg (mys)

Fear No Evil – James Patterson (mys)

The Left-Handed Twin – Thomas Perry (mys)

Jade Legacy – Fonda Lee (sci fic)

Martin Luther (DVD)

Reminiscence (DVD)

Pig (DVD)

The Last Duel (DVD)

Cry Macho (DVD)

The Crown: Season 4 (DVD)

Yellowstone: Season 3 (DVD)

Call the Midwife: Season 10 (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Maus: A Survivor’s Tale – Art Spiegelman (ya 940.5318)

Migration – Gail Gibbons (j 591.568)

Steve Spangler’s Super Cool Science Experiments for Kids (507.8)

How Would You Survive as a Bee? – David Stewart (595.799)

How Would You Survive as a Polar Bear? – David Stewart (599.786)

How Would You Survive as a Killer Whale? – David Stewart (599.536)

