Cranbrook Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) Masks are mandatory again.

Library hours for September are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Congratulations to all those kids (and their parents) who participated in this year’s Summer Reading Club. You made it a total success. Medals and certificates can still be picked up until September 15th.

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Tofu Tasty – Bonnie Chung (641.6565)

Gold, Oil, and Avocados – Andy Robinson (333.7098)

Four Thousand Weeks – Oliver Burkeman (650.11)

The Oracle of Night – Sidarta Ribeiro (612.821)

Dopamine Nation – Anna Lembke (152.42)

The Age of Creativity – Emily Urquhart (759.11)

The Reckoning – Mary L. Trump (306.0973)

Twilight of Democracy – Anne Applebaum (321.9)

The New Alchemists – Bernie Garrett (615.856)

I Alone Can Fix It – Carol Leonig (973.933)

High Vibe Home – Kirsten Yadouga (747)

Surrounded by Bad Bosses (and Lazy Employees) – Thomas Erikson (650.13)

Another Kind of Eden – James Lee Burke (fic)

When The Summer Was Ours – Roxanne Veletzos (fic)

Complications – Danielle Steel (fic)

Viral – Robin Cook (fic)

Fight Night – Miriam Toews (fic)

In the Field – Rachel Pastan (fic)

The Guide – Peter Heller (fic)

The Manningtree Witches – A.K. Blakemore (fic)

The Madness of Crowds – Louise Penny (mys)

Lightning Strike – William Kent Krueger (mys)

The Noise – James Patterson (mys)

Not A Happy Family – Shari Lapena (mys)

Night, Neon – Joyce Carol Oates (mys)

Neptune – Ben Bova (sci fic)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

How to Change Everything – Naomi Klein (ya 363.738)

Chain of Iron – Cassandra Clare (ya fic)

The Extraordinaries – T.J. Klune (ya fic)

Flash Fire – T.J. Klune (ya fic)

Ace of Spades — Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (ya fic)

