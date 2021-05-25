At the Cranbrook Library

What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

By Mike Selby

The Library is now open with extended hours (with some restrictions and reduced services.) We encourage patrons to limit their visits to 60 minutes. We also have a maximum number of patrons allowed in the building at one time, so you may be asked to wait.

Please wear a mask during your visit. Masks are mandatory now (and must be worn in accordance with provincial guidelines for your entire visit).

Library hours for May and June are:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Library Takeout curbside pick-up is still available by appointment.

Provincial Interlibrary loans have been reinstated as well.

We look forward to seeing everyone again.

Storytimes are also posted regularly on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CranbrookPublicLibrary/

Our website has all kinds of up-to-date COVID-19 information, as well as numerous links to ebooks and audio, streaming movies, educational opportunities, and more. Flip through your favourite magazine, learn a new skill, exercise at home and get homework help: at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

We are pleased to offer free Wi-Fi all around the outside of the building. Please use it from the safety of your vehicle, and remember to practice social distancing.

Please note we are working very closely with the City and Provincial Health officials to continue to expand our services when it is safe to do so.

Below are our new items for this week.

Adult Newly Acquired:

The Art of Being a Tourist at Home – Jenny Herbert (910.2)

Coco Chanel – Chiara Pasqualetti Johnson (746.92092)

Don’t Call it a Cult…NXIVM – Sarah Berman (361.4309)

Dedicated – Pete Davis (158)

Anxiety at Work – Adrian Gostick (658.4022)

Madhouse at the End of the Earth – Julian Santcon (919.8904)

Out of Many, One – George W. Bush (757.6)

We Can Do Better – David Goldbloom (362.2)

Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power – Susan Page (328.73)

Trust Yourself – Melody Wilding (650.1082)

Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe – Niall Ferguson (362.1962)

Stronger – Cindy McCain (bio)

Hour of the Witch – Chris Bohjalian (fic)

The Woman with the Blue Star – Pam Jenoff (fic)

Children of the Stars – Mario Escobar (fic)

The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World – Laura Imai Messina (fic)

The Happiest Girl in the World – Alena Dillon (fic)

A Dog’s Courage – W. Bruce Cameron (fic)

The Last Thing He Told Me – Laura Dave (fic)

A Gambling Man – David Baldacci (mys)

The Lady has a Past – Amanda Quick (mys)

Find You First – Linwood Barclay (mys)

Robert B. Parker’s Payback – Mike Lupica (mys)

21st Birthday – James Patterson (mys)

Little Cruelties – Liz Nugent (mys)

Ocean Prey – John Sandford (mys)

The Trails of Koli – M.R. Carey (sci fic)

Project Hail Mary – Andy Weir (sci fic)

News of the World (DVD)

Young Adult & Children’s:

Hello Girls – Brittany Cavallaro (ya fic)

Dragons – Ashley Gish (j 398.2)

Mermaids – Ashley Gish (j 398.21)

Unicorns – Ashley Gish (j 398.24)

When Your Friend is Sad – Allan Morey (j 152.4)

When Your Friend is Lonely – Allan Morey (j 152.4)

Can You See What I See: Treasure Ship – Walter Wick (793.73)

Dream Builder – Kelly Starling Lyons (j bio)

